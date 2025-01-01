Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

A former NetOne employee, Takudzwashe Malamulo, has been arraigned on charges of defrauding the telecommunications giant of US$18,666 and ZWL$14,430,529 through fraudulent requisitions.Malamulo, 27, who worked as a filing clerk at NetOne's headquarters in Harare, appeared before Magistrate Ms. Rufaro Panavanhu and was granted bail. He is expected to return to court later this month to face the charges.The case came to light after a complaint was lodged by NetOne's regional loss control officer, Mr. Reggis Takaiteyi Chitekwe, who is part of the company's internal security department.Prosecutor Mr. Takudzwa Jambawu told the court that between January 2023 and January 2024, Malamulo allegedly devised a scheme to siphon funds from the company. Using his access as a filing clerk, he is accused of generating fake internal requisitions for equipment purchases.To further his scheme, Malamulo is said to have manipulated NetOne's petty cash system and forged the signatures of his superiors to validate the requisitions. Instead of routing payments to legitimate suppliers, he reportedly directed the funds into his personal OneMoney account.The case has raised concerns about internal controls within the company, with NetOne officials reportedly reviewing their financial oversight processes. Investigations are ongoing as Malamulo awaits his next court appearance.NetOne has yet to issue a public statement on the matter. If convicted, Malamulo faces significant penalties for the alleged fraud.