Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

by Staff reporter
01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | Views
The Zimbabwean government has extended the retirement age for civil servants and members of the uniformed forces by five years, citing the need to utilize their expertise and address the country's increasing life expectancy. Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi announced the changes in Harare yesterday, explaining that the adjustments align with global trends and ensure efficiency in service delivery.

The new regulations, effective immediately, raise the retirement age for civil servants from 65 to 70. For the uniformed forces, regular soldiers can now retire at 55, up from 50, with options to extend their service to 60 or 65. Commissioned officers in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces can retire at 65, with the possibility of extending to 70. These changes mirror previous adjustments for judges, who can now serve until 70, with an optional extension to 75 if deemed mentally and physically fit.

Minister Ziyambi explained that the decision was influenced by evaluations of Zimbabwe's life expectancy, which now averages 80 years. He emphasized the importance of retaining experienced personnel, stating, "Why waste productivity and experience? We must harness these resources to ensure efficiency across all sectors."

The minister also noted that technological advancements and changing job demands have reduced the need for physically strenuous labor in many professions, making it practical for individuals to work longer. Without these adjustments, the government would face challenges such as reducing pensions or increasing the financial burden on the working population to support retirees.

Concerns about reduced opportunities for younger workers were addressed by the minister, who assured that the job market would eventually balance out as older workers retired. "The transition will create opportunities for younger generations in the long term," he said.

Zimbabwe's decision reflects global trends in countries like China and France. China has begun gradually increasing retirement ages for various job categories, while France recently raised its state pension age from 62 to 64. Minister Ziyambi highlighted these examples to demonstrate that Zimbabwe is adapting to similar demographic and economic pressures.

The government believes these changes will enhance service delivery by retaining skilled professionals and reducing strain on the pension system. The reforms mark a significant shift in labor policies, underscoring Zimbabwe's commitment to addressing demographic changes and improving workforce efficiency. Further updates and guidelines are expected as the changes are implemented.

Source - The Herald

