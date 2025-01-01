Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

by Staff reporter
01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | Views
The Class of 1998, a group of legendary players who secured four consecutive league championships for Highlanders, came together for an emotional reunion at the team's Fife Street clubhouse yesterday afternoon. Many had not seen each other in over a decade, making the meeting a special moment for the group that helped write a remarkable chapter in the club's history.

The reunion was a chance for the former players to reminisce about their achievements, which include becoming only the second team after Dynamos (1980-1983) to win four consecutive league titles. Under the leadership of two executive committees, first led by Roger Muhlwa (1998-2000) and then by James Mangwana-Tshuma (2000-2003), the players achieved greatness, finishing the 2001 season with a second league and cup double for the club—an achievement matched only by the 1990 side that featured iconic figures such as Peter Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo, and Mercedes Sibanda.

Yesterday's gathering saw the former players reliving those glory days, both on and off the field, as they shared stories, laughed, and cherished the bonds formed during their successful years. The event was chaired by Emmett Ndlovu, who served Highlanders for 25 years before transitioning into church ministry. Ndlovu emphasized that the gathering was purely a get-together, organized by the players themselves to reconnect and catch up on life after football.

One surprising moment came from former striker Thabani Masawi, known for scoring over 12 goals per season during his time at Bosso. Masawi, who has remained out of football since his retirement in the mid-2000s, expressed a desire to one day become Highlanders' chairman. His ambitious remark caught the group off guard, prompting Ndlovu to suggest that Masawi must first become a life member of the club before his dream can be realized.

Throughout the afternoon, the players reminisced about their time on the pitch. One particularly entertaining story came from Zenzo Moyo, who was known for his vocal on-field leadership. Moyo's demands for the ball, including his shout at Mubariki Chisoni to play it forward, were fondly remembered, as well as his unforgettable comment to Bekithemba Ndlovu, criticizing his lack of skill while holding possession at the back.

The reunion was also attended by Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, his deputy Fiso Siziba, and committee member Kindman Ndlovu. Mhlophe expressed his pride in the gathering, acknowledging the players' enduring legacy and their continued importance to the club. “It's good to see our sons returning to regroup within the institution and giving us some cheer. They are very much part of the team's legacy, and they will always be welcome,” he said.

The former players not only relived their memories but also contributed to the club's future. They presented five match balls for the junior teams, funded by contributions from the Class of 1998. Despite a few absences, including Simon Sibanda, Alexander Phiri, Methembe Ndlovu, Thamsanqa Vundla, Noel Kaseke, and Pope Moyo, the reunion was a heartwarming reminder of the team's lasting impact on Highlanders' rich history.

As the event came to a close, the players were reminded that they are still part of the Highlanders family, with many encouraged to assist in player recruitment or share their insights to help the team maintain its culture and high expectations. For the fans and the club, the reunion served as a joyful celebration of the past and a reaffirmation of the bond between the team and its legendary players.


Source - the chroncile

