High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Farmers across Zimbabwe are breathing a sigh of relief after the Meteorological Services Department reported significant rainfall that has alleviated concerns about wilting crops. The recent downpour, which occurred on Monday and overnight, has helped to ease the pressure on farmers struggling with dry conditions.The rainfall, which was accompanied by thunderstorms, was widespread, with some areas receiving particularly heavy amounts. Marondera recorded the highest rainfall, receiving 130 mm, followed by Gokwe with 124 mm and Kadoma Rail at 100 mm. However, much of the rest of the country received less than 20 mm of rain.On Monday morning, skies were partly cloudy and mild, but conditions shifted later in the day to become cloudy and warm, with scattered thunderstorms breaking out across the country. The Meteorological Services Department forecasts more thunderstorms throughout the week, with Tuesday expected to start with mild, partly cloudy conditions, transitioning to cloudy and warm weather with scattered thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.On Wednesday, isolated thundershowers are expected in Matabeleland South, southern parts of Midlands, and Masvingo provinces, continuing to bring much-needed moisture to the soil.Mr. Leonard Munamati, Chief Director of the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), emphasized the importance of finalizing planting activities as the growing season shortens. "Various areas have received rainfall during the festive season, and we are quite excited because in the past two days, most areas received heavy rainfall," Munamati said.Farmers who have already planted their crops are hopeful for good germination as they look forward to further rainfall in the coming days. Many crops are currently in their vegetative stage, making it an ideal time for fertiliser application. Munamati urged farmers to consider split fertiliser applications to maximize crop growth and health.As Zimbabwe continues to experience fluctuating weather patterns, the recent rains have been a welcome boost to the agricultural sector, providing farmers with the hope that their crops will thrive in the months ahead.