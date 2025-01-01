Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 35-year-old man from Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo was sentenced to 510 hours of community service after being convicted of physically abusing his two-year-old daughter. The abuse occurred when the child accidentally urinated on a couch in their home.Nkosana Mkhwananzi was convicted of physical abuse by West Commonage magistrate, Mrs. Lenia Khumalo. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with six months suspended for five years on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence during this period. The remaining six months were suspended on the condition that Mkhwananzi performs 510 hours of community service.In her ruling, Magistrate Khumalo took into account that Mkhwananzi was the biological father of the child and had pleaded guilty to the charges.Presenting the State's case, prosecutor Ms. Catherine Kuzu told the court that the incident took place in October, around midday. On that day, Mkhwananzi returned home to find his daughter sitting on a couch. When he noticed that she had urinated on the furniture, he became enraged. He picked the child up, placed her down, and then proceeded to grab a phone charger, using it to assault her on the back. The beating continued until the child's mother heard the cries and intervened, causing Mkhwananzi to stop.As a result of the assault, the young girl sustained bruises on her back.Mkhwananzi, in his defence, pleaded guilty to the charges, stating that he did not intend to cause harm to his daughter. He expressed regret for his actions, and the court considered this in its sentencing.The case serves as a reminder of the importance of appropriate discipline and the consequences of physical abuse, particularly against children.