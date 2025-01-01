Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

News / National

by Staff reporter

A recent near-fatal accident along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway has shed light on the growing dangers posed by abandoned burst tyres left on the road by haulage truck drivers. Mr. Thomas Chauke witnessed the incident when a Honda Fit driver lost control of his vehicle while attempting to avoid a discarded burst tyre at Cross Jotsholo Business Centre. The vehicle swerved, hit a tree, and plunged into a ditch. Fortunately, the driver survived without life-threatening injuries, likely due to the airbags deployed during the crash.According to Mr. Chauke, the quick action of another motorist helped rush the injured driver to a nearby clinic. "The vehicle hit a tree, swerved, and plunged into a ditch. Another motorist rushed the injured driver to a nearby clinic," he said. The incident highlights the risks of abandoned tyres, which have become a common hazard along the highway.The problem is particularly prevalent near Cross Jotsholo Business Centre, where haulage truck drivers frequently leave burst tyres on the road after replacing them. Mr. Chauke, who has witnessed several such incidents, said, "I've personally dragged several tyres off the highway. Two months ago, another driver almost died while trying to avoid a tyre left behind."Haulage truck drivers, especially those transporting coal from Hwange to South Africa, face significant challenges on the highway. Mr. Andrew Musungo, a truck driver, explained that tyre bursts are unavoidable, particularly during the hot summer months when temperatures soar. "My truck has four spare wheels, and I rarely make a trip without changing one or two tyres. The bad state of the road worsens the situation," he said.The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, especially the section from Lupane to Hwange, is riddled with potholes and poorly maintained areas, exacerbating the risk of tyre bursts. Haulage trucks, primarily used by mining companies, contribute significantly to the road's deterioration. Mr. Musungo emphasized that abandoned tyres make driving even more hazardous: "Drivers already struggle with potholes. Leaving burst tyres in the middle of the road turns driving into a nightmare."Other truck drivers, such as Petros, have faced similar challenges when changing tyres in sandy areas like Lupane. "If we pull off the road, our trucks get stuck in the sand. Companies won't pay to tow them out, so we change tyres on the highway. Unfortunately, some drivers leave the burst tyres behind," he said.Hwange, a coal mining town, is home to several mining companies, including Zimberly Coal Mine, Zambezi Coal and Gas, and Makomo Resources. These companies rely heavily on haulage trucks to transport coal, copper, and other materials, increasing the volume of trucks on the highway. The increased traffic, combined with poor road conditions, has worsened the problem of discarded tyres.Industry player Mr. Enos Rambanepasi emphasized the need for responsible disposal of burst tyres. "Abandoned tyres are not just a road hazard but an environmental issue. Pieces can wash into rivers, causing pollution. My drivers are instructed to load burst tyres back into their trucks for proper disposal," he said. He also urged other industry players to educate drivers about the dangers of leaving tyres on highways.As the risk of accidents continues to rise, there is a growing call for increased accountability among haulage companies and drivers to ensure that burst tyres are properly disposed of, reducing the danger posed to other road users.