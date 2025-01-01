Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

by Staff reporter
01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | Views
A recent near-fatal accident along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway has shed light on the growing dangers posed by abandoned burst tyres left on the road by haulage truck drivers. Mr. Thomas Chauke witnessed the incident when a Honda Fit driver lost control of his vehicle while attempting to avoid a discarded burst tyre at Cross Jotsholo Business Centre. The vehicle swerved, hit a tree, and plunged into a ditch. Fortunately, the driver survived without life-threatening injuries, likely due to the airbags deployed during the crash.

According to Mr. Chauke, the quick action of another motorist helped rush the injured driver to a nearby clinic. "The vehicle hit a tree, swerved, and plunged into a ditch. Another motorist rushed the injured driver to a nearby clinic," he said. The incident highlights the risks of abandoned tyres, which have become a common hazard along the highway.

The problem is particularly prevalent near Cross Jotsholo Business Centre, where haulage truck drivers frequently leave burst tyres on the road after replacing them. Mr. Chauke, who has witnessed several such incidents, said, "I've personally dragged several tyres off the highway. Two months ago, another driver almost died while trying to avoid a tyre left behind."

Haulage truck drivers, especially those transporting coal from Hwange to South Africa, face significant challenges on the highway. Mr. Andrew Musungo, a truck driver, explained that tyre bursts are unavoidable, particularly during the hot summer months when temperatures soar. "My truck has four spare wheels, and I rarely make a trip without changing one or two tyres. The bad state of the road worsens the situation," he said.

The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, especially the section from Lupane to Hwange, is riddled with potholes and poorly maintained areas, exacerbating the risk of tyre bursts. Haulage trucks, primarily used by mining companies, contribute significantly to the road's deterioration. Mr. Musungo emphasized that abandoned tyres make driving even more hazardous: "Drivers already struggle with potholes. Leaving burst tyres in the middle of the road turns driving into a nightmare."

Other truck drivers, such as Petros, have faced similar challenges when changing tyres in sandy areas like Lupane. "If we pull off the road, our trucks get stuck in the sand. Companies won't pay to tow them out, so we change tyres on the highway. Unfortunately, some drivers leave the burst tyres behind," he said.

Hwange, a coal mining town, is home to several mining companies, including Zimberly Coal Mine, Zambezi Coal and Gas, and Makomo Resources. These companies rely heavily on haulage trucks to transport coal, copper, and other materials, increasing the volume of trucks on the highway. The increased traffic, combined with poor road conditions, has worsened the problem of discarded tyres.

Industry player Mr. Enos Rambanepasi emphasized the need for responsible disposal of burst tyres. "Abandoned tyres are not just a road hazard but an environmental issue. Pieces can wash into rivers, causing pollution. My drivers are instructed to load burst tyres back into their trucks for proper disposal," he said. He also urged other industry players to educate drivers about the dangers of leaving tyres on highways.

As the risk of accidents continues to rise, there is a growing call for increased accountability among haulage companies and drivers to ensure that burst tyres are properly disposed of, reducing the danger posed to other road users.

Source - the chroncile
More on: #Road, #Vic_Falls, #Death

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

46 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

53 mins ago | 27 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 370 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 848 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 494 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3107 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4561 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1042 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1011 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1078 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7514 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 677 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 674 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 727 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 957 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3126 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 434 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1322 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 132 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views