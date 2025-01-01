Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | Views
Scores of traders operating at Haddon and Sly Building and Amaya Mall in Bulawayo's central business district were locked out yesterday after the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) closed the premises as part of a nationwide crackdown targeting smuggled goods and counterfeit products. The operation is part of a broader multi-agency initiative aimed at curbing smuggling and unethical business practices, protecting local industries, and ensuring consumer welfare.

The ongoing operation, which began two weeks ago, focuses on entertainment spots, liquor vendors, and businesses engaged in the trade of contraband, counterfeit products, or unethical practices. Retail outlets and leased shops across the country are subject to impromptu inspections, with owners required to provide documentation verifying that their stock was imported legally. Businesses failing to comply face heavy fines and potential seizure of their merchandise.

Last week, KidsMart, a popular retail outlet in Bulawayo, was shut down by authorities, only to resume operations days later. Additionally, several night spots in the city have also been temporarily closed as part of the crackdown.

On Tuesday, a Chronicle news crew observed several traders outside Haddon and Sly Building, unable to access their shops, with security guards stationed at the entry points. Traders expressed frustration over the closure, stating that it had led to significant business losses and inconvenience for their clients.

"I trade in mobile phones and related accessories. I had clients who were supposed to collect their handsets today, but when I arrived this morning, I found the building closed," said one trader, who wished to remain anonymous. "While some clients understand the situation, others are demanding their gadgets back."

Another trader, who operates a salon, said she had to refund several clients who had booked appointments. "I was alerted by other traders that the building had been closed. So, I had to make arrangements to refund some of my clients. We haven't been told when the building will reopen," she added.

Zimra Commissioner-General, Ms. Regina Chinamasa, explained that the crackdown is part of an effort to level the playing field for all businesses and enforce compliance with tax and duty requirements. "This is an ongoing initiative. The Minister of Finance mentioned that all imported products will be deemed smuggled if they don't have proper documentation. We are engaging with businesses to ensure they comply with tax and duty obligations," she said.

Ms. Chinamasa also highlighted that an inter-ministerial task force, led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, is working to tackle counterfeit products, which range from fake medicines and beer to clothing and other goods. "If these goods find their way into the country, we will seize them and demand our dues in terms of tax and import duty," she said.

Several industry leaders have welcomed the government's efforts to combat smuggling and counterfeit goods. Edgars Stores CEO, Mr. Sevious Mushosho, praised the initiative, stating that it supports formal businesses and boosts government revenue. "This action by Zimra is welcome as it allows formal businesses to thrive while the government earns more revenue. The informal sector is hurting legitimate businesses and hindering the government's ability to fund development," he said.

National University of Science and Technology (Nust) economics lecturer, Mr. Stevenson Dlamini, also supported the crackdown, saying it demonstrates the government's commitment to enforcing tax laws. "This initiative sends a strong message about the government's dedication to combatting smuggling and tax evasion. It will likely deter businesses from defying tax laws and encourage greater adherence to legal obligations," he said.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, said the task force aims to promote ethical business practices and protect the economy. "The government, through this task force, is addressing business malpractices that negatively affect consumer welfare and threaten the viability of local industries," he said. Minister Ndlovu emphasized that the inspections aim to ensure that businesses follow established laws and regulations, safeguarding consumers and creating a level playing field.

In the 2025 National Budget, Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, condemned the proliferation of smuggled goods in the market, highlighting their harmful effects on local production and revenue collection. He noted that the government would be stepping up efforts to combat smuggling, including mounting 24-hour roadblocks on major highways to inspect vehicles suspected of transporting smuggled goods.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) President, Dr. Denford Mutashu, commended the crackdown, emphasizing that it protects consumers and supports local industries. "Smuggled goods are harmful to consumer health, and businesses need to comply with the law. Any business found in violation must face the consequences," he said. Dr. Mutashu added that smuggled goods, including electronics, detergents, and foodstuffs, are undermining local industries and negatively impacting the economy.

As the crackdown continues, traders and businesses are urged to ensure that their products are properly documented and comply with tax and duty requirements to avoid penalties and disruptions to their operations.


Source - the chroncile
