Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 46-year-old man from Mberengwa, Hlangabeza Mabhula, also known as Benjamin Kutira, was sentenced to prison for theft and possession of illegal items in the Zvishavane Magistrates' Court.The incident occurred on the night of 5 November, when the complainant parked his Toyota Funcargo next to his bedroom window, locked the doors, and took the keys with him before heading to bed. However, at around 3:00 AM on 6 November, Mabhula, wearing a balaclava and gloves, approached the house. He broke into the locked car, managed to start the engine without the keys, and caused damage to the vehicle's ignition.In a statement shared on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) reported that the complainant awoke to the sound of the engine running and saw Mabhula reversing the car. The complainant rushed outside and threw a stone behind the vehicle to stop it. Mabhula then exited the car, armed with a kitchen knife, and charged at the complainant. Fortunately, the complainant managed to escape the attack.With assistance from the public, the complainant was able to apprehend Mabhula near Mandava Cemetery. Police who responded to the scene found Mabhula in possession of the stolen vehicle as well as several illegal items, including the balaclava, a kitchen knife, a table knife, a makeshift screwdriver, and an okapi knife.At the conclusion of the trial, the court sentenced Mabhula to six years in prison for stealing the vehicle, with two years suspended, meaning he will serve a total of four years. Additionally, he was fined USD 200 for possession of the illegal items, or alternatively, he would serve an additional two months in prison. All the items used in the commission of the crime were seized by the state and are set to be destroyed.The case serves as a reminder of the severe consequences for those involved in criminal activities such as theft and possession of illegal weapons.