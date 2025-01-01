Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Beitbridge is in mourning following the passing of one of its most renowned businessmen and farmers, Mr. Chris Nguluvhe, popularly known as "Shule Shule." Mr. Nguluvhe, aged 61, passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo Province, South Africa, after a brief illness. The news of his death was confirmed by his eldest daughter, Ms. Happiness Nguluvhe, who added that funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.The passing of Mr. Nguluvhe has sent shockwaves through the Beitbridge community, with many reflecting on his immense contributions to the town and beyond. A trailblazer in both business and community development, Mr. Nguluvhe made a lasting impact in the region.In 2002, he founded the Shule Shule Business Centre in Khwalu 1 suburb, a pioneering venture that included the area's first sports bar—a landmark that quickly became a gathering point for locals. His entrepreneurial spirit extended far beyond this initiative, as he ventured into various industries, including customs and clearing, trucking, livestock production, accommodation, and fast food outlets. His business efforts played a crucial role in stimulating economic activity in the region.Mr. Nguluvhe was also a staunch supporter of community projects. He was deeply involved with Beitbridge's community radio station, Lotsha FM, and was a key backer of the local football club, Dulivhadzimu United FC. His philanthropic contributions reached far and wide, touching the lives of many through various social responsibility programs.As the community comes to terms with his untimely passing, Mr. Nguluvhe's legacy as a visionary businessman and devoted community member will remain an enduring inspiration.Funeral details will be made available once finalized.