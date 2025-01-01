Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

by Staff reporter
01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | Views
Residents across Zimbabwe are enduring severe water shortages, as the ongoing El Niño drought exacerbates an already strained water supply system. In cities like Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city, and Harare, the capital, citizens have been forced to rely on alternative, often costly, methods of fetching water as the country grapples with a crisis that shows no sign of easing.

At a borehole near Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo, 48-year-old Sakhile Mulawuzi balances a 25-litre white bucket of water on her head while carrying an additional 10-litre blue bucket. She trudges back to her home along a narrow path in the high-density area of Mpopoma, one of many communities struggling with the water crisis. Similarly, in Masvingo, Zimbabwe's oldest town, 30-year-old Ruramai Chinoda fetches water from a neighbor's tap in Rujeko suburb, as her neighbor shares water from their borehole with the community.

In Harare's Mabvuku suburb, 43-year-old Nevias Chaurura, a pushcart operator, delivers water door-to-door for a small fee. His eight 20-litre buckets are in high demand as many residents find it increasingly difficult to access water at home.

These shortages are primarily attributed to a lack of proper planning, as well as the ongoing El Niño-induced drought, which has resulted in the lowest mid-season rainfall in 40 years. In a December 2024 report, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that while the La Niña climate pattern may develop, its cooling effect will not be enough to counterbalance the rising global temperatures and extreme weather caused by climate change.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo confirmed that 2024 is on track to be the hottest year on record, despite the potential onset of La Niña. The report highlighted the increased severity of weather events, including record-breaking rainfall and flooding, which have led to widespread displacement, food shortages, disease outbreaks, and worsening water scarcity.

In Zimbabwe, these weather conditions have been compounded by long-standing infrastructure failures. In Bulawayo, residents like Mulawuzi have been dealing with water shortages for nearly two decades. Politicians, especially from the ruling Zanu-PF party, have repeatedly promised solutions, such as the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (MZWP), a 450-kilometre pipeline proposed in 1912. However, this project has remained unimplemented, leaving residents to suffer through frequent and extended water rationing periods, sometimes lasting for days.

Mulawuzi, a mother of four, describes the dire situation: "For as long as there is no running water in our taps, I have no choice but to search for water at boreholes to supply my family." In Bulawayo, residents in high-density suburbs now have their daily water ration reduced to 350 litres per day, down from 450 litres. In contrast, affluent areas in low-density suburbs have their limit lowered to 550 litres, from 650 litres previously.

In Harare, Chaurura has found an entrepreneurial opportunity in the water crisis. "People have no water in their houses, so I fetch it from far-off boreholes and wells and sell it. I make a dollar for each 40 litres, and I stay busy all day," he says. This hustle reflects the growing desperation of urban residents as access to water becomes increasingly scarce.

The situation in both cities has worsened due to the depletion of major dams. In Bulawayo, the Inyakuni Dam is at 9%, the Insiza Dam at 36.5%, and the Upper Ncema Dam at a dangerously low 1.7%. These dwindling supplies have led to the city implementing a 120-hour water-shedding program.

Harare is facing similar challenges. Many residents, including 37-year-old Jimson Beta, who works as a mobile phone repairman, carry empty containers to work in search of water. "It's not normal. We've become used to this problem, but it's getting worse," Beta explains. Despite the government's efforts to drill boreholes and appoint a 19-member technical committee to oversee water management in the city, water deficits continue to plague Harare.

Zimbabwe is one of six countries in Southern Africa that declared a state of emergency due to the drought, which has left urban centers severely water-stressed. With no immediate relief in sight, Zimbabweans remain in a precarious situation, forced to rely on each other and the few remaining water sources, all while waiting for a solution that may never come.

Source - the standard
More on: #Water, #Cities, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

47 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

53 mins ago | 28 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 370 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 849 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 494 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3108 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4566 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1042 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1011 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1078 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7516 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 876 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 677 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 674 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 727 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 957 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3126 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 434 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1322 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 132 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views