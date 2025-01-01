Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

News / National

Residents across Zimbabwe are enduring severe water shortages, as the ongoing El Niño drought exacerbates an already strained water supply system. In cities like Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city, and Harare, the capital, citizens have been forced to rely on alternative, often costly, methods of fetching water as the country grapples with a crisis that shows no sign of easing.At a borehole near Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo, 48-year-old Sakhile Mulawuzi balances a 25-litre white bucket of water on her head while carrying an additional 10-litre blue bucket. She trudges back to her home along a narrow path in the high-density area of Mpopoma, one of many communities struggling with the water crisis. Similarly, in Masvingo, Zimbabwe's oldest town, 30-year-old Ruramai Chinoda fetches water from a neighbor's tap in Rujeko suburb, as her neighbor shares water from their borehole with the community.In Harare's Mabvuku suburb, 43-year-old Nevias Chaurura, a pushcart operator, delivers water door-to-door for a small fee. His eight 20-litre buckets are in high demand as many residents find it increasingly difficult to access water at home.These shortages are primarily attributed to a lack of proper planning, as well as the ongoing El Niño-induced drought, which has resulted in the lowest mid-season rainfall in 40 years. In a December 2024 report, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that while the La Niña climate pattern may develop, its cooling effect will not be enough to counterbalance the rising global temperatures and extreme weather caused by climate change.WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo confirmed that 2024 is on track to be the hottest year on record, despite the potential onset of La Niña. The report highlighted the increased severity of weather events, including record-breaking rainfall and flooding, which have led to widespread displacement, food shortages, disease outbreaks, and worsening water scarcity.In Zimbabwe, these weather conditions have been compounded by long-standing infrastructure failures. In Bulawayo, residents like Mulawuzi have been dealing with water shortages for nearly two decades. Politicians, especially from the ruling Zanu-PF party, have repeatedly promised solutions, such as the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (MZWP), a 450-kilometre pipeline proposed in 1912. However, this project has remained unimplemented, leaving residents to suffer through frequent and extended water rationing periods, sometimes lasting for days.Mulawuzi, a mother of four, describes the dire situation: "For as long as there is no running water in our taps, I have no choice but to search for water at boreholes to supply my family." In Bulawayo, residents in high-density suburbs now have their daily water ration reduced to 350 litres per day, down from 450 litres. In contrast, affluent areas in low-density suburbs have their limit lowered to 550 litres, from 650 litres previously.In Harare, Chaurura has found an entrepreneurial opportunity in the water crisis. "People have no water in their houses, so I fetch it from far-off boreholes and wells and sell it. I make a dollar for each 40 litres, and I stay busy all day," he says. This hustle reflects the growing desperation of urban residents as access to water becomes increasingly scarce.The situation in both cities has worsened due to the depletion of major dams. In Bulawayo, the Inyakuni Dam is at 9%, the Insiza Dam at 36.5%, and the Upper Ncema Dam at a dangerously low 1.7%. These dwindling supplies have led to the city implementing a 120-hour water-shedding program.Harare is facing similar challenges. Many residents, including 37-year-old Jimson Beta, who works as a mobile phone repairman, carry empty containers to work in search of water. "It's not normal. We've become used to this problem, but it's getting worse," Beta explains. Despite the government's efforts to drill boreholes and appoint a 19-member technical committee to oversee water management in the city, water deficits continue to plague Harare.Zimbabwe is one of six countries in Southern Africa that declared a state of emergency due to the drought, which has left urban centers severely water-stressed. With no immediate relief in sight, Zimbabweans remain in a precarious situation, forced to rely on each other and the few remaining water sources, all while waiting for a solution that may never come.