Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

News / National

by Staff reporter

A local activist, Talent Rusere, was allegedly blindfolded and tortured following his arrest in connection with videos claiming that Zimbabweans voted in Mozambique's disputed October elections. Rusere, 32, appeared before a Harare magistrate's court on Christmas Eve after his arrest at the Plumtree Border Post, following his deportation from Botswana.Rusere was remanded in custody by Harare Magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu, who scheduled a bail application for December 30. During his court appearance, the activist filed complaints detailing the mistreatment he endured, including being blindfolded and tortured after his arrest. He further claimed that he was driven to Harare overnight for his court appearance.The activist faces charges of violating immigration laws and the Data Protection Act. Prosecutors allege that Rusere was living in Botswana without a valid passport and is of no fixed abode. They claim that Rusere left Zimbabwe without proper documentation, using an unidentified port of entry or exit, and that on December 23, 2024, he was deported from Botswana through the Plumtree border post.The charges also include allegations that Rusere originated and distributed video messages that allegedly incited unrest in Zimbabwe and the broader Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. The videos in question purportedly showed Zimbabweans casting votes in Mozambique's October 9 elections, a claim that sparked widespread controversy and led to threats of violent protests in solidarity with the opposition in Mozambique.The prosecutors argued that Rusere, currently the chairperson of the Southern Africa Lawyers for Human Rights Commission, posed a potential risk if granted bail. They warned that he could make public statements that might incite hatred and violence, particularly regarding the political situation in both Mozambique and Zimbabwe.The October elections in Mozambique were marred by allegations of fraud and irregularities, with the opposition rejecting the results. Despite these claims, Mozambique's Constitutional Court upheld the election outcome, which saw the ruling Frelimo party extend its grip on power. The unrest sparked by the election results has led to deadly riots, with over 151 fatalities reported by the election monitoring group Plataforma Decide since October.As the case unfolds, Rusere's detention has become a focal point for human rights organizations, with concerns raised over the treatment of activists and the broader implications for freedom of expression in the region.