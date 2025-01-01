Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

by Staff reporter
01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | Views
A local activist, Talent Rusere, was allegedly blindfolded and tortured following his arrest in connection with videos claiming that Zimbabweans voted in Mozambique's disputed October elections. Rusere, 32, appeared before a Harare magistrate's court on Christmas Eve after his arrest at the Plumtree Border Post, following his deportation from Botswana.

Rusere was remanded in custody by Harare Magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu, who scheduled a bail application for December 30. During his court appearance, the activist filed complaints detailing the mistreatment he endured, including being blindfolded and tortured after his arrest. He further claimed that he was driven to Harare overnight for his court appearance.

The activist faces charges of violating immigration laws and the Data Protection Act. Prosecutors allege that Rusere was living in Botswana without a valid passport and is of no fixed abode. They claim that Rusere left Zimbabwe without proper documentation, using an unidentified port of entry or exit, and that on December 23, 2024, he was deported from Botswana through the Plumtree border post.

The charges also include allegations that Rusere originated and distributed video messages that allegedly incited unrest in Zimbabwe and the broader Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. The videos in question purportedly showed Zimbabweans casting votes in Mozambique's October 9 elections, a claim that sparked widespread controversy and led to threats of violent protests in solidarity with the opposition in Mozambique.

The prosecutors argued that Rusere, currently the chairperson of the Southern Africa Lawyers for Human Rights Commission, posed a potential risk if granted bail. They warned that he could make public statements that might incite hatred and violence, particularly regarding the political situation in both Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The October elections in Mozambique were marred by allegations of fraud and irregularities, with the opposition rejecting the results. Despite these claims, Mozambique's Constitutional Court upheld the election outcome, which saw the ruling Frelimo party extend its grip on power. The unrest sparked by the election results has led to deadly riots, with over 151 fatalities reported by the election monitoring group Plataforma Decide since October.

As the case unfolds, Rusere's detention has become a focal point for human rights organizations, with concerns raised over the treatment of activists and the broader implications for freedom of expression in the region.

Source - the standard

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

47 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

54 mins ago | 28 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 370 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 731 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 850 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 494 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3108 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4568 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1042 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1011 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1078 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7517 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 876 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 677 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 674 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 727 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 957 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3126 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 434 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1322 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 132 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views