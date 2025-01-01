Latest News Editor's Choice


Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

by Staff reporter
01 Jan 2025
Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has found love again following his high-profile divorce from estranged wife Sonja. The businessman, known for his extravagant lifestyle and social media presence, subtly hinted at his new relationship with cryptic posts and photos featuring a mystery woman.

Chivayo first teased his followers with images of himself alongside the unnamed woman, carefully obscuring her face. However, his romantic caption quoting Tupac's iconic lyrics from “Bonnie and Clyde,” famously used by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, left little room for doubt about the nature of their relationship.

"All I need in this life of sin is me and my girlfriend… Merry Christmas to you and your family from us… Much love from the biggest boss that you've seen thus far…" Chivayo wrote in his post, fueling speculation among fans and followers.

The mystery deepened when Chivayo shared an image of personalized water bottles during a vacation at Matetsi Victoria Falls. One of the bottles bore the name "Lulu," sparking further curiosity about the identity of his new love interest.

The mystery was finally solved when Chivayo's sister, Moreblessings Vanessa Chivayo, revealed the woman's identity in a Christmas Day Facebook post. Sharing a video of herself with Chivayo's new girlfriend, she captioned the post: "Amai Wicky avo… you can't ruin this for me, I'm too happy, sorry."

The woman in question was identified as Lucy "Lulu" Muteke, a model and influencer. Lulu is known for her work with various brands, including Glow Envy Skincare. She is also close to the Chivayo family and a close friend of Moreblessings.

The revelation of Chivayo's new relationship marks a new chapter for the businessman, who has been open about his past romantic challenges. Fans have shown their support for the couple, and Chivayo's posts continue to generate excitement among his followers.

As Chivayo and Lulu enjoy their newfound love, many are eager to see how their relationship will evolve in the public eye, especially as the couple continues to share glimpses of their life together.


Source - the standard
