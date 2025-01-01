Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is collaborating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Russian investors to introduce nuclear energy as a solution to the country's persistent power shortages, government officials announced Thursday.Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo stated that Zimbabwe has formally expressed its interest in nuclear power to the IAEA, with a focus on developing small modular reactors (SMRs)."They have indicated their willingness to take us through the paces until we get there," Moyo said during a press briefing.While nuclear energy could provide a significant boost to Zimbabwe's energy capacity, experts warn of the high costs, complexities, and risks involved. Joseph Siegle, Director of Research at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies in Washington, highlighted potential corruption risks associated with large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly when foreign state-owned enterprises, like those from Russia, are involved."These deals often cost far more than the benefits they provide," Siegle said. "The public in the country where the plant is built ultimately bears the financial burden."Siegle also pointed to the challenges of nuclear waste disposal, which requires secure management for thousands of years due to its radioactive nature. Security risks associated with nuclear power further underscore the need for a transparent and well-regulated approach.Zimbabwe aims to generate 4,000 megawatts (MW) of power by 2035, a target intended to alleviate the crippling power cuts that have plagued the nation, sometimes lasting up to 18 hours a day. The country's current installed capacity is approximately 2,600 MW, but daily generation falls significantly short of that figure.At the briefing, Energy Secretary Gloria Magombo outlined the government's broader energy diversification strategy, emphasizing renewable sources such as solar, wind, and mini-hydro stations."We are looking at adding up to about 2,000 megawatts from renewable sources by 2030," Magombo said, acknowledging the limitations of hydropower due to recurring droughts.While nuclear power represents a long-term solution to Zimbabwe's energy challenges, analysts like Siegle caution against pursuing large-scale reactors, suggesting that the country's needs could be met with smaller, more efficient alternatives. Siegle advised the government to thoroughly study waste management and long-term economic impacts before proceeding.The initiative underscores Zimbabwe's determination to address its energy crisis, but its success will depend on maintaining transparency, securing sustainable investments, and prioritizing the safety and well-being of its citizens.