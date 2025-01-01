Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer lost his life in a tragic road traffic accident while on duty at a roadblock along the Mazowe-Centenary road on the evening of December 30, 2024.The incident, which occurred around 5:50 PM at the 42 km peg, involved a Freightliner Columbia truck that failed to stop at the checkpoint.In a statement, the ZRP confirmed the fatality, revealing that the officer was struck on the head by the truck's trailer as it bypassed the roadblock."The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on December 30, 2024, at around 1750 hours at the 42 km peg along Mazowe-Centenary road, Mvurwi, in which a police officer was killed," read the statement. "The police officer was conducting roadblock duties when a Freightliner Columbia truck, travelling towards Mazowe with no passengers on board, evaded the checkpoint and hit him on the head with the trailer."The truck continued forward, eventually colliding with a stationary Nissan X-Trail at the checkpoint."Subsequently, the truck collided with a Nissan X-Trail vehicle which was stationary at the roadblock site," police reported.The officer sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Mvurwi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.Authorities are investigating the incident, including the driver's failure to stop at the checkpoint. The ZRP extended its condolences to the officer's family, describing the event as a tragic loss to the force.Efforts are being made to ensure justice is served as police review the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.