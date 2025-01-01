Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

by Staff reporter
01 Jan 2025
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda, has hit back at his claims that their marriage ended due to her inability to get along with his late mother and siblings.

The pair, who share two children, parted ways several months ago after seven years of marriage. Chivayo has since flaunted his new relationship with Lulu Muteke, whom he plans to marry in 2025.

In a social media post responding to a letter directed at him, Chivayo described the breakdown of his marriage as one of the most challenging decisions of his life.

"Leaving my ex-wife was undoubtedly one of the MOST DIFFICULT decisions I have ever had to make in my life. Not only because I was used to her presence, but I love my children John and Minana INCREDIBLY," he wrote.

He attributed the split to "irreconcilable differences," citing constant clashes between Sonja and his late mother, as well as his six sisters.

"It reached a point where I felt that the person I was fighting for was not making an effort to support me when the world had turned its back on me," he added.

Despite the split, Chivayo said he has continued to support Sonja financially for the sake of their children, claiming he spent R2 million on their recent holiday to Vietnam and Japan and gave her $100,000 for shopping and to share with her family.

Sonja quickly fired back, accusing Chivayo of using social media to air private matters. In a series of Instagram stories, she dismissed his claims and urged him to move on with his life.

"I don't care who you marry. Marry and move on… Respect your business partners, respect the offices you go in. Why are you always making noise on the internet? Aren't you supposed to be at church? Aren't you supposed to be at kuMasowe?" she wrote.

She also refuted Chivayo's narrative, claiming they had not seen each other in seven months and implying his public statements were more for show than substance.

This latest public spat adds to the history of tension between Sonja and Chivayo's family. His younger sister, Moreblessing, popularly known as Moe, has previously been embroiled in social media feuds with Sonja.

As Chivayo prepares to embark on a new chapter with his fiancée, Lulu Muteke, his former marriage remains a subject of public fascination and debate, with both parties airing their grievances in the court of public opinion.

