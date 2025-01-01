NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

The National Organisation for Development and Empowerment (NODE) has pledged its unwavering support to transform the lives of incarcerated individuals by equipping them with entrepreneurial skills.During a donation ceremony at Anju Prison Farm in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North, NODE chairperson Eddie Muchenje underscored the organization's commitment to helping prisoners acquire life-sustaining skills in agriculture, carpentry, and welding."We aim to empower inmates with skills that will enable them to support their families and reintegrate into society. By showing them love and hope, we want them to understand that imprisonment is not the end of their lives," Muchenje said.He praised the MacDonald Bricks Correctional Employment Programme, which offers inmates on-the-job training in brick molding. The initiative allows prisoners to earn salaries or groceries to support their families, even while serving time."Inmates need to leave prison with unique skills that can make them exemplary citizens. Some do not have family to rely on, so they need encouragement and love. These skills open doors to opportunities they might never have had outside of prison," added Muchenje.NODE's Matabeleland Region chairperson, Mpumelelo Ndlovu, lauded Anju Prison Farm's transformation into a correctional service facility focused on skill-building and empowerment."We chose Anju Prison Farm for our donations because it exemplifies how correctional facilities can shift from punitive measures to providing inmates with skills that enable them to reintegrate into their communities. NODE is committed to supporting disadvantaged members of society, including inmates. We also plan to introduce sports programs here next year," Ndlovu said.Anju Prison Farm, operated by the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services, specializes in agricultural and entrepreneurial training. Activities such as cattle breeding, fish farming, and cultivating crops like maize, watermelons, and tomatoes generate income and provide food for prisons across Matabeleland.With a capacity to house up to 150 inmates serving sentences of 36 months or less, Anju Prison Farm currently trains 143 inmates. The facility ensures a continuous flow of participants by integrating inmates from other prisons as current trainees complete their sentences.This progressive approach to corrections is helping prisoners envision brighter futures while contributing to their communities and families during and after incarceration.