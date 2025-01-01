Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

by Nkululeko Nkomo
18 hrs ago | Views
The National Organisation for Development and Empowerment (NODE) has pledged its unwavering support to transform the lives of incarcerated individuals by equipping them with entrepreneurial skills.

During a donation ceremony at Anju Prison Farm in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North, NODE chairperson Eddie Muchenje underscored the organization's commitment to helping prisoners acquire life-sustaining skills in agriculture, carpentry, and welding.

"We aim to empower inmates with skills that will enable them to support their families and reintegrate into society. By showing them love and hope, we want them to understand that imprisonment is not the end of their lives," Muchenje said.

He praised the MacDonald Bricks Correctional Employment Programme, which offers inmates on-the-job training in brick molding. The initiative allows prisoners to earn salaries or groceries to support their families, even while serving time.

"Inmates need to leave prison with unique skills that can make them exemplary citizens. Some do not have family to rely on, so they need encouragement and love. These skills open doors to opportunities they might never have had outside of prison," added Muchenje.
NODE's Matabeleland Region chairperson, Mpumelelo Ndlovu, lauded Anju Prison Farm's transformation into a correctional service facility focused on skill-building and empowerment.



"We chose Anju Prison Farm for our donations because it exemplifies how correctional facilities can shift from punitive measures to providing inmates with skills that enable them to reintegrate into their communities. NODE is committed to supporting disadvantaged members of society, including inmates. We also plan to introduce sports programs here next year," Ndlovu said.

Anju Prison Farm, operated by the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services, specializes in agricultural and entrepreneurial training. Activities such as cattle breeding, fish farming, and cultivating crops like maize, watermelons, and tomatoes generate income and provide food for prisons across Matabeleland.

With a capacity to house up to 150 inmates serving sentences of 36 months or less, Anju Prison Farm currently trains 143 inmates. The facility ensures a continuous flow of participants by integrating inmates from other prisons as current trainees complete their sentences.

This progressive approach to corrections is helping prisoners envision brighter futures while contributing to their communities and families during and after incarceration.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

48 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

54 mins ago | 29 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 731 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 850 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3108 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4574 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1042 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1012 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1078 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7524 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 876 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 677 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 674 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 727 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 957 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3126 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 434 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1322 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 132 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views