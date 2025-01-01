Latest News Editor's Choice


Clearing agent steals car washer pump

by Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree
Poverty has led a clearing agent to allegedly steal a car washer pump to start his car washer business.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Gift Moyo appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

The thirty-seven-year-old Moyo was remanded in custody to January 6.

The state alleged on October 14 Moyo was engaged by United Kingdom (UK) based Vusimusi Ndlovu (47) to do documentation and clearance of his truck and goods which were coming from the UK.

The next day the truck arrived and Moyo took over the clearance duties.

The truck was released on October 18 last year after all the clearance was done by Zimra.

On 19 October the wife to the complainant discovered that some goods worth $1670 including the car washer pump were missing.

She filed a police report leading to the arrest of the suspect who told the police that he stole the goods due to poverty.



Source - Byo24News

