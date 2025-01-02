Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa announces a significant Cabinet reshuffle

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced significant changes to his Cabinet and the leadership of the Central Intelligence Organisation. Two Cabinet Ministers have been reassigned, and a new Director-General for the President’s Department has been appointed.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo has been reassigned to lead the Ministry of Energy and Power Development. Edgar Moyo, the former Minister of Energy and Power Development, will now take over as the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. These changes are effective immediately.

Additionally, Dr. Fulton Mangwanya has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation. This announcement was made by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, in two separate statements issued yesterday evening.

"In terms of Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reassigned the under-listed Ministers as follows: Hon. J.G. Moyo, M.P. Minister of Energy and Power Development (and) Hon. E. Moyo, M.P: Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare," said Dr. Rushwaya. "The re-assignments are with immediate effect."

Minister July Moyo, who had served as the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister since 2023, assumes the Energy Ministry at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with power supply challenges. These issues are primarily due to low water levels at Kariba Dam caused by the El-Nino phenomenon, which severely impacted Southern Africa last year.

Despite these challenges, the new Energy Minister takes charge at an optimistic moment. Zimbabwe has embarked on 18 electricity generation projects projected to deliver up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) of power within the next two years. These initiatives aim to make the country self-sufficient in electricity and potentially allow for surplus exports. Currently, Zimbabwe generates 935MW of electricity—700MW from Hwange, 185MW from Kariba, and 50MW from Independent Power Producers—against a national demand of approximately 1,800MW.

In the intelligence sector, Dr. Fulton Mangwanya has been appointed as the Director-General of the President’s Department, replacing Ambassador Isaac Moyo. Ambassador Moyo had held the position since December 8, 2017, after serving as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa and the United Kingdom of Lesotho.

Dr. Mangwanya brings extensive experience to his new role, having served as the Director-General of Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority since August 2017. He succeeded Edson Chidziya in that position. Known for his commitment, adaptability to evolving technologies, and results-driven approach, Dr. Mangwanya has been described as a dedicated team player.

Born on January 13, 1967, Dr. Mangwanya began his career as a farm manager in the 1980s before joining the President’s Department in January 1988. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance the operations of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

These changes underscore President Mnangagwa’s commitment to addressing pressing national issues and optimizing government efficiency.


Source - The Herald

