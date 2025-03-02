Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sir Alex Ferguson visits Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
02 Mar 2025
Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is currently in Zimbabwe, where he was spotted at the iconic Victoria Falls. The Scottish football icon, known for his incredible 26-year tenure at the helm of Manchester United, was seen enjoying the breathtaking natural wonder and engaging with locals.

During his visit, Sir Alex stopped at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, a prestigious establishment offering stunning views of the Zambezi National Park. Excited staff members at the lodge had the rare opportunity to take photos with the football legend, who appeared in high spirits as he mingled with the employees.

The sighting of Ferguson in Zimbabwe has sparked excitement among football enthusiasts, with many expressing admiration for his presence in the country. Social media platforms have been abuzz with images of Ferguson posing with the staff, as fans speculate on the purpose of his visit.

While details about his trip remain unclear, Ferguson's visit to Victoria Falls highlights Zimbabwe's appeal as a top tourist destination. The area, known for its majestic waterfalls and vibrant wildlife, continues to attract high-profile visitors from around the world.

Football fans in Zimbabwe will undoubtedly cherish this moment, as Sir Alex Ferguson's legacy remains deeply embedded in the sport. Whether his visit is for leisure or other engagements, his presence has certainly added to the prestige of one of Africa's greatest natural wonders.

