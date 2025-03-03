Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean permit holders say life in SA has become intolerable

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025 at 11:57hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association (Zepha) has urged the Zimbabwean government to facilitate an urgent voluntary repatriation programme for Zimbabweans living in South Africa, citing worsening conditions that have made life increasingly intolerable for many.

In a memo addressed to the Zimbabwean ambassador to South Africa, Zepha detailed the hardships faced by Zimbabwean permit holders, who are reportedly being forced to litigate for access to basic services such as healthcare, education, travel, and employment.

Zepha stated that it had already initiated a repatriation programme but requires assistance from the Zimbabwean government to aid thousands of returning ZEP holders with accommodation, business opportunities, and policy adjustments to ease their reintegration.

"Many South Africans believe that Zimbabweans are hapless Zanu-PF victims useful only for their highly sought-after cheap, efficient, and trustworthy labour," the memo reads. "Their assistance for Zimbabwean staff extends only to prolonging exploitation, but not to provide Zimbabweans with the rights required to live full and dignified lives. In my view, they have no interest in the stability of Zimbabweans in South Africa, and the generations that will follow."

According to Zepha, Zimbabweans in South Africa are increasingly scapegoated for economic challenges, with many South Africans blaming them for taking jobs, housing, and medical services. The memo also highlights concerns over violence and crime targeting Zimbabweans, often perpetrated by vigilante groups that have operated with impunity.

Zepha accuses South African political parties such as the Patriotic Alliance, MK Party, and ActionSA of mainstreaming xenophobic rhetoric, while organisations like Operation Dudula and Put South Africa First have allegedly engaged in violent actions against Zimbabweans. The memo further suggests that these attacks are systematically intensified during election periods and national crises.

It also highlights how the South African white minority blames Zanu-PF for Zimbabwe's economic collapse, portraying Zimbabwe as a failed state. The memo accuses mainstream media of perpetuating this narrative, reinforcing negative perceptions of Zimbabweans.

"The abuse of Zimbabweans in South Africa has caused significant psychological and emotional harm to all Zimbabweans in South Africa. It is a matter that, in the view of many medical doctors and academics, cannot continue," the memo states.

Zepha also raises concerns about the treatment of Zimbabwean children in South Africa, arguing that they are being raised under conditions that reinforce a sense of inferiority, as their parents face systematic discrimination and mistreatment.

Zepha's memo lists specific instances of discrimination and harassment faced by Zimbabweans in South Africa, including traffic authorities refusing to renew driving licences for Zepha members, followed by targeted roadblocks to penalise foreigners without valid licences. It highlights increased police raids in Zimbabwean-populated communities and reports of banks freezing or suspending accounts of ZEP holders due to expired permits. Employers have allegedly been terminating Zimbabwean workers due to intensified law enforcement checks, while unemployment insurance and pension fund payments have been withheld from dismissed workers. Zimbabwean children have also reportedly been barred from writing exams for lack of study visas, and there are claims of Zimbabweans, including pregnant women, being denied medical treatment at hospitals.

Furthermore, Zepha accuses South Africa's Department of Home Affairs of systematically obstructing ZEP holders from applying for permanent residency, despite many having lived and contributed to the economy for decades.

Zepha's appeal underscores the need for swift government intervention to ensure a structured and dignified return for Zimbabweans who wish to leave South Africa. The association hopes that by working with the Zimbabwean government, the repatriation process can be expedited, offering returnees the support needed to reintegrate successfully into Zimbabwean society.

As tensions rise in South Africa, the fate of thousands of Zimbabweans remains uncertain, with many now looking towards home for a fresh start.

Source - MoneyWeb

