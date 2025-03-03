Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo roads crumble

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | Views
BULAWAYO'S road network is crumbling under the strain of heavy rains, deepening potholes and forcing commuter omnibus operators to avoid smaller roads in both western and eastern suburbs.

The worsening road conditions have disrupted public transport, with some routes being completely abandoned by kombi drivers. Passengers who once enjoyed being dropped off at stops within their neighbourhoods now face long and often dangerous walks home.

As the potholes widen and deepen with every downpour, commuters are left stranded, vulnerable, and at the mercy of criminals as public transport operators shun impassable routes.

In Magwegwe North, kombis used to access various stops throughout the suburb. However, with the roads now virtually impassable, residents say they are being dropped off at a single terminus, forcing them to walk long distances, sometimes late at night.

For Mrs Martha Ncube, a vegetable vendor in Magwegwe North, early mornings have turned into a daily gamble. Once, she could board a kombi near her house, a convenience that meant she didn't have to walk long distances in the dark. Now, the only option is the terminus, half a kilometre away, and the journey home after sunset is nerve-wracking.

"Crime has gone up. We are seeing more people being mugged because we are forced to walk long distances in the dark. I have to wake up at 4AM to get vegetables in town, and that walk to the terminus is terrifying," she said.

Ms Ncube said the drivers refuse to go deeper into the suburb because the roads are too bad.

The story is the same in Pumula North. Mr Sibusiso Ndoro, a father of three, no longer feels safe walking home at night. Kombis that used to drive to his street have stopped, leaving him with a long trek from the main road.

"I live near Pumula High School. Kombis used to drop us at the school's main gate, but now they just turn around at the main road. No driver wants to risk their vehicle on these terrible roads," he said.

"I have had to run before after hearing footsteps behind me at night. It's a scary situation."

The worsening road conditions are not just inconveniencing passengers but are hitting transport operators where it hurts most. Vehicle maintenance costs have skyrocketed as potholes take their toll on tyres, control arms, and suspension systems.

Mr Anesu Muvima, a kombi driver, no longer services parts of Pumula East because the cost is simply too high.

"The fare is R10 per passenger, but if I damage my vehicle driving into Pumula East, that money is not worth it. I have had to repair my suspension three times in two months. So, I'd rather stay on the main road," he said.

Bulawayo United Passenger Transporters Association (BUPTA) chairman, Mr Morgan Msipa, whose organisation operates 1 300 kombis across the city, painted a bleak picture of the impact of the road crisis.

"There's a road in Richmond called Glenvire Road and it's so bad. I feel sorry for the vehicle owners who have to use it. And that's just one example.

"Kombi operators are not refusing to take people closer to their homes out of malice, they simply can't afford the damages," he explained.

The crisis extends beyond the suburbs and into the heart of the city. Even the city centre, Bulawayo's commercial hub, has turned into a minefield of potholes. At the intersection of Lobengula Street and 3rd Avenue, a crater-like pothole has been wreaking havoc for months, forcing drivers to manoeuvre dangerously to avoid it while giving way to traffic.

"Drivers are at pains trying to avoid that pothole, but in doing so, they either scratch their cars against others or risk an accident. The city council must act," said Mr Msipa.

Motorists like Mr Malvin "Kruger" Ncube, a former president of Team VW Bulawayo, know all too well the cost of these treacherous roads.

"I cracked two of my 18-inch rims in the city centre because of potholes. It happened at George Silundika near the market area. I'm constantly repairing my suspension, buying new tyres, fixing rims, which is financially draining," he lamented.

"Sixth Avenue Extension, which I use daily, is riddled with potholes, especially near a bridge in Mzilikazi. We are having a tough time with these potholes around the city centre."

Ward 17 Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo acknowledged the crisis but insisted that efforts are being made to improve the situation.

"A grader has been organised to work on the road leading to St Peter's Village past Robert Sinyoka Primary School. We are pushing for more funding to fix the roads, not just in my ward but across the city," she said.

According to Bulawayo City Council (BCC) statistics, the city has over 2 400 km of roads, much of which is in dire need of rehabilitation. While patchwork repairs have been attempted in some areas, many roads require complete reconstruction to restore them to a usable state.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #School, #Zimbabwe, #Loan

Comments


Must Read

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

17 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

17 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

17 hrs ago | 355 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

18 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

19 hrs ago | 696 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

19 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Paedophile jailed 20 years

22 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

04 Mar 2025 at 15:05hrs | 306 Views

Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

04 Mar 2025 at 15:02hrs | 2468 Views

D-Day for sex pestering ZANU PF MP

04 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2462 Views

Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

04 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 3560 Views

Welshman Ncube cries foul

03 Mar 2025 at 19:27hrs | 3274 Views

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

03 Mar 2025 at 19:21hrs | 4655 Views

Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

03 Mar 2025 at 14:56hrs | 1858 Views

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

03 Mar 2025 at 13:19hrs | 4630 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | 1812 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

03 Mar 2025 at 13:05hrs | 27615 Views

Tagwirei linked wealth managers in OK shares buying spree

03 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 11752 Views

Zimbabweans shine in the UK

03 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 1498 Views

Chimombe dragged to the dock after skipping trial

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 2831 Views

Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1726 Views

Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 1010 Views

SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 162 Views

Bosso coach makes excuses

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 328 Views

Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe police, VID officers under investigation

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 501 Views

Bulawayo City Council installs new elevators at Tower Block

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 194 Views

Zimbabwe secures US$20 million to construct 120 schools

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 136 Views

Zimbabwean permit holders say life in SA has become intolerable

03 Mar 2025 at 11:57hrs | 1531 Views

Diplomatic Breakdown: The Failed Trump-Zelensky Meeting

02 Mar 2025 at 19:44hrs | 1453 Views

There should never be anything criminal about criticising the president

02 Mar 2025 at 18:16hrs | 1379 Views

No to Fast Track Tolls and Free Parking for MPs, Serve the people first

02 Mar 2025 at 18:13hrs | 612 Views

The weaponization of the law and relentless persecution of dissent in Zimbabwe's 'Second Republic'

02 Mar 2025 at 18:09hrs | 348 Views

Sir Alex Ferguson visits Victoria Falls

02 Mar 2025 at 16:47hrs | 3144 Views

Duo nabbed for trying to bribe detective

01 Mar 2025 at 22:38hrs | 1309 Views

'All Zanu-PF vehicles must pay toll fees'

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 5076 Views

Witnesses in Mutumbuka case in no show again

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1380 Views

Tsikamutanda divides families in Zaka

01 Mar 2025 at 09:35hrs | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's white ally in land grab scandal?

01 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 3306 Views

Grace Mugabe attends Nujoma burial

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1564 Views

Ramaphosa criticizes South Africa's white right-wing groups

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1184 Views

Mixed messaging and confusion over Mnangagwa term extension fuel speculation

01 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 956 Views

Ministers, deputies ignore Mnangagwa

01 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1254 Views

Harare deploys special police unit against vendors

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1010 Views

War vets to lead Mnangagwa onslaught

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1210 Views

NetOne's OneMoney aims to revolutionise financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 119 Views

Trevor Ncube challenges Zimbabwe police to arrest him

01 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 829 Views

Grace Mugabe reflects on Robert and Nujoma's close bond

01 Mar 2025 at 09:10hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwean cataract patients regain sight through 'Bright Journey' program

01 Mar 2025 at 09:09hrs | 73 Views