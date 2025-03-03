Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo City Council installs new elevators at Tower Block

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | Views
The Bulawayo City Council has invested US$778 260 in installing new elevators at the Tower Block Municipal Building, with further plans to rehabilitate other key city assets, including the City Hall Clock. The six new elevators were commissioned last Friday, marking a significant upgrade for one of the city's most essential administrative buildings.

The Tower Block serves as a crucial hub for municipal operations, handling financial transactions such as rate payments and other city services. However, for years, ageing elevators have posed a major challenge for both employees and residents, particularly those with mobility difficulties, forcing many to walk up as many as 12 floors.

City Mayor Councillor David Coltart acknowledged the deteriorated state of the previous lifts, calling them a "disgraceful condition" that had caused significant inconvenience to city workers and the public.

"This project commenced on 28 February 2024 and was completed ahead of schedule by the Schindler subsidiary company, Shindwe. My heartfelt thanks go to Shindwe and our own engineering staff, who ensured this project was completed within budget and ahead of schedule," said Cllr Coltart.

He added that the US$778 260 spent on the project was an excellent investment of ratepayers' money, as it improved service delivery and accessibility within the municipal offices.

With the successful completion of the Tower Block lift project, the council now aims to rehabilitate the City Hall lift and restore other historic city landmarks. Among these projects is the restoration of the City Hall Clock and the fountain located within the City Hall precinct.

"Our desire is to deliver a first-class service to all residents so that Bulawayo becomes the best-run city in Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa," Cllr Coltart stated.

The installation of new elevators comes at a time when many buildings in Bulawayo have decommissioned their lifts due to the high cost of maintenance. Those that remain operational are often poorly maintained and frequently out of service. Incidents of people getting trapped in malfunctioning elevators have become increasingly common, making the city's latest investment a significant improvement for municipal infrastructure.

Residents have welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that the council will continue upgrading public facilities to improve accessibility and service efficiency across the city.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

17 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

17 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

18 hrs ago | 678 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

18 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Paedophile jailed 20 years

21 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

04 Mar 2025 at 15:05hrs | 305 Views

Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

04 Mar 2025 at 15:02hrs | 2460 Views

D-Day for sex pestering ZANU PF MP

04 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2457 Views

Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

04 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 3528 Views

Welshman Ncube cries foul

03 Mar 2025 at 19:27hrs | 3270 Views

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

03 Mar 2025 at 19:21hrs | 4639 Views

Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

03 Mar 2025 at 14:56hrs | 1855 Views

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

03 Mar 2025 at 13:19hrs | 4619 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | 1811 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

03 Mar 2025 at 13:05hrs | 27517 Views

Tagwirei linked wealth managers in OK shares buying spree

03 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 11746 Views

Zimbabweans shine in the UK

03 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 1498 Views

Chimombe dragged to the dock after skipping trial

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 2829 Views

Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1721 Views

Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 1007 Views

SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 161 Views

Bosso coach makes excuses

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 327 Views

Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe police, VID officers under investigation

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 501 Views

Bulawayo roads crumble

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 303 Views

Zimbabwe secures US$20 million to construct 120 schools

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 136 Views

Zimbabwean permit holders say life in SA has become intolerable

03 Mar 2025 at 11:57hrs | 1531 Views

Diplomatic Breakdown: The Failed Trump-Zelensky Meeting

02 Mar 2025 at 19:44hrs | 1452 Views

There should never be anything criminal about criticising the president

02 Mar 2025 at 18:16hrs | 1379 Views

No to Fast Track Tolls and Free Parking for MPs, Serve the people first

02 Mar 2025 at 18:13hrs | 612 Views

The weaponization of the law and relentless persecution of dissent in Zimbabwe's 'Second Republic'

02 Mar 2025 at 18:09hrs | 348 Views

Sir Alex Ferguson visits Victoria Falls

02 Mar 2025 at 16:47hrs | 3141 Views

Duo nabbed for trying to bribe detective

01 Mar 2025 at 22:38hrs | 1309 Views

'All Zanu-PF vehicles must pay toll fees'

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 5076 Views

Witnesses in Mutumbuka case in no show again

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1380 Views

Tsikamutanda divides families in Zaka

01 Mar 2025 at 09:35hrs | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's white ally in land grab scandal?

01 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 3304 Views

Grace Mugabe attends Nujoma burial

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1564 Views

Ramaphosa criticizes South Africa's white right-wing groups

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1184 Views

Mixed messaging and confusion over Mnangagwa term extension fuel speculation

01 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 955 Views

Ministers, deputies ignore Mnangagwa

01 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1254 Views

Harare deploys special police unit against vendors

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1010 Views

War vets to lead Mnangagwa onslaught

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1208 Views

NetOne's OneMoney aims to revolutionise financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 119 Views

Trevor Ncube challenges Zimbabwe police to arrest him

01 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 829 Views

Grace Mugabe reflects on Robert and Nujoma's close bond

01 Mar 2025 at 09:10hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwean cataract patients regain sight through 'Bright Journey' program

01 Mar 2025 at 09:09hrs | 73 Views