Bulawayo City Council installs new elevators at Tower Block

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has invested US$778 260 in installing new elevators at the Tower Block Municipal Building, with further plans to rehabilitate other key city assets, including the City Hall Clock. The six new elevators were commissioned last Friday, marking a significant upgrade for one of the city's most essential administrative buildings.The Tower Block serves as a crucial hub for municipal operations, handling financial transactions such as rate payments and other city services. However, for years, ageing elevators have posed a major challenge for both employees and residents, particularly those with mobility difficulties, forcing many to walk up as many as 12 floors.City Mayor Councillor David Coltart acknowledged the deteriorated state of the previous lifts, calling them a "disgraceful condition" that had caused significant inconvenience to city workers and the public."This project commenced on 28 February 2024 and was completed ahead of schedule by the Schindler subsidiary company, Shindwe. My heartfelt thanks go to Shindwe and our own engineering staff, who ensured this project was completed within budget and ahead of schedule," said Cllr Coltart.He added that the US$778 260 spent on the project was an excellent investment of ratepayers' money, as it improved service delivery and accessibility within the municipal offices.With the successful completion of the Tower Block lift project, the council now aims to rehabilitate the City Hall lift and restore other historic city landmarks. Among these projects is the restoration of the City Hall Clock and the fountain located within the City Hall precinct."Our desire is to deliver a first-class service to all residents so that Bulawayo becomes the best-run city in Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa," Cllr Coltart stated.The installation of new elevators comes at a time when many buildings in Bulawayo have decommissioned their lifts due to the high cost of maintenance. Those that remain operational are often poorly maintained and frequently out of service. Incidents of people getting trapped in malfunctioning elevators have become increasingly common, making the city's latest investment a significant improvement for municipal infrastructure.Residents have welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that the council will continue upgrading public facilities to improve accessibility and service efficiency across the city.