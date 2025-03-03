Zimbabwe police, VID officers under investigation

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police and Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) officials responsible for clearing the unroadworthy Urban Connect bus, which was involved in a fatal accident in Beitbridge, are now under investigation to determine why they allowed the vehicle to continue carrying passengers.This development follows the government's decision to suspend Urban Connect Holdings' operating license for six months after one of its buses collided head-on with a haulage truck, resulting in the deaths of 28 people along the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, addressing Parliament last week, said that going forward, officers manning roadblocks would be held accountable for negligence if they permit unroadworthy buses to pass unchecked."It is saddening that we have our people manning roads and we actually speak to those supervising roadblocks," Minister Mhona stated."So, I have engaged my counterpart, the Minister of Home Affairs, to say that police and VID officials will be held accountable if they allow buses to pass through manned roadblocks and are subsequently involved in accidents."The tragic accident has sparked widespread concern about the enforcement of road safety regulations, with legislators questioning the effectiveness of roadside vehicle inspections.Minister Mhona further urged Parliament to enact stricter laws to ensure that those responsible for allowing unroadworthy vehicles to operate are held accountable. He emphasized that without stringent enforcement measures, such accidents would continue to claim innocent lives.The investigation into the conduct of law enforcement and VID officials involved in clearing the Urban Connect bus is expected to shed light on possible lapses in regulatory oversight. Meanwhile, the government has reiterated its commitment to improving road safety and ensuring strict compliance with transport laws to prevent similar tragedies in the future.