Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police, VID officers under investigation

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | Views
Police and Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) officials responsible for clearing the unroadworthy Urban Connect bus, which was involved in a fatal accident in Beitbridge, are now under investigation to determine why they allowed the vehicle to continue carrying passengers.

This development follows the government's decision to suspend Urban Connect Holdings' operating license for six months after one of its buses collided head-on with a haulage truck, resulting in the deaths of 28 people along the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, addressing Parliament last week, said that going forward, officers manning roadblocks would be held accountable for negligence if they permit unroadworthy buses to pass unchecked.

"It is saddening that we have our people manning roads and we actually speak to those supervising roadblocks," Minister Mhona stated.

"So, I have engaged my counterpart, the Minister of Home Affairs, to say that police and VID officials will be held accountable if they allow buses to pass through manned roadblocks and are subsequently involved in accidents."

The tragic accident has sparked widespread concern about the enforcement of road safety regulations, with legislators questioning the effectiveness of roadside vehicle inspections.

Minister Mhona further urged Parliament to enact stricter laws to ensure that those responsible for allowing unroadworthy vehicles to operate are held accountable. He emphasized that without stringent enforcement measures, such accidents would continue to claim innocent lives.

The investigation into the conduct of law enforcement and VID officials involved in clearing the Urban Connect bus is expected to shed light on possible lapses in regulatory oversight. Meanwhile, the government has reiterated its commitment to improving road safety and ensuring strict compliance with transport laws to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Police, #VID, #Accident

Comments


Must Read

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

17 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

17 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

17 hrs ago | 355 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

18 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

19 hrs ago | 696 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

19 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Paedophile jailed 20 years

22 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

04 Mar 2025 at 15:05hrs | 306 Views

Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

04 Mar 2025 at 15:02hrs | 2468 Views

D-Day for sex pestering ZANU PF MP

04 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2462 Views

Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

04 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 3560 Views

Welshman Ncube cries foul

03 Mar 2025 at 19:27hrs | 3274 Views

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

03 Mar 2025 at 19:21hrs | 4655 Views

Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

03 Mar 2025 at 14:56hrs | 1858 Views

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

03 Mar 2025 at 13:19hrs | 4630 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | 1812 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

03 Mar 2025 at 13:05hrs | 27615 Views

Tagwirei linked wealth managers in OK shares buying spree

03 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 11752 Views

Zimbabweans shine in the UK

03 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 1498 Views

Chimombe dragged to the dock after skipping trial

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 2831 Views

Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1726 Views

Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 1010 Views

SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 162 Views

Bosso coach makes excuses

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 328 Views

Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 417 Views

Bulawayo City Council installs new elevators at Tower Block

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 194 Views

Bulawayo roads crumble

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 304 Views

Zimbabwe secures US$20 million to construct 120 schools

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 136 Views

Zimbabwean permit holders say life in SA has become intolerable

03 Mar 2025 at 11:57hrs | 1531 Views

Diplomatic Breakdown: The Failed Trump-Zelensky Meeting

02 Mar 2025 at 19:44hrs | 1453 Views

There should never be anything criminal about criticising the president

02 Mar 2025 at 18:16hrs | 1379 Views

No to Fast Track Tolls and Free Parking for MPs, Serve the people first

02 Mar 2025 at 18:13hrs | 612 Views

The weaponization of the law and relentless persecution of dissent in Zimbabwe's 'Second Republic'

02 Mar 2025 at 18:09hrs | 348 Views

Sir Alex Ferguson visits Victoria Falls

02 Mar 2025 at 16:47hrs | 3144 Views

Duo nabbed for trying to bribe detective

01 Mar 2025 at 22:38hrs | 1309 Views

'All Zanu-PF vehicles must pay toll fees'

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 5076 Views

Witnesses in Mutumbuka case in no show again

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1380 Views

Tsikamutanda divides families in Zaka

01 Mar 2025 at 09:35hrs | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's white ally in land grab scandal?

01 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 3306 Views

Grace Mugabe attends Nujoma burial

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1564 Views

Ramaphosa criticizes South Africa's white right-wing groups

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1184 Views

Mixed messaging and confusion over Mnangagwa term extension fuel speculation

01 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 956 Views

Ministers, deputies ignore Mnangagwa

01 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1254 Views

Harare deploys special police unit against vendors

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1010 Views

War vets to lead Mnangagwa onslaught

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1210 Views

NetOne's OneMoney aims to revolutionise financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 119 Views

Trevor Ncube challenges Zimbabwe police to arrest him

01 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 829 Views

Grace Mugabe reflects on Robert and Nujoma's close bond

01 Mar 2025 at 09:10hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwean cataract patients regain sight through 'Bright Journey' program

01 Mar 2025 at 09:09hrs | 73 Views