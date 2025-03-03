Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025
A Bulawayo man has been fined US$120 after verbally abusing police officers at Pumula Police Station in frustration over the handling of his missing child's case.

Simbarashe Gurajena (54), a resident of Mpopoma suburb, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a public place and was convicted by Western Commonage magistrate Mr Mehluli Moyo.

Gurajena was sentenced to four months in prison, with two months suspended for three years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence. The remaining two months were suspended on condition that he pays a US$120 fine or its equivalent in local currency through the Clerk of Court by March 30.

In delivering the verdict, Mr Moyo acknowledged Gurajena's distress but stressed the importance of maintaining order in public spaces.

"The court wants to send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated in the community. This sentence serves as a deterrent to both the accused and others who may engage in similar offences," said Mr Moyo.

Prosecutor Mrs Ellen Matenga told the court that the incident took place on January 11, 2025, at Pumula Police Station. Gurajena, upset over the police's response to his missing child's case, resorted to disorderly conduct by banging on the crime office door and shouting at officers.

"Gurajena was shouting at the police in Shona, saying, ‘Mapurisa imi munongohora mari dzatinokutambirisai mahara, hamusi kuda kutsvaga mwana wangu, ibasa renyu,' which translates to, ‘You police officers are getting paid for nothing from our tax money, yet you do not want to look for my son when it is your duty,'" said Mrs Matenga.

The court further heard that Gurajena proceeded to insult Assistant Inspector Ngwenya, accusing him of criminal activity.

"Iwewe ndiwe unotengesera vana vedu madrugs, that's why you don't want to open a report," he allegedly said, meaning, "You are the one selling drugs to our children, that's why you do not open reports."

In his defence, Gurajena told the court that he was distressed and frustrated because his missing child had not yet been found, and he felt the police were not taking the matter seriously.

While the court acknowledged his emotional state, the magistrate stressed that law enforcement officers must be treated with respect and that disorderly conduct would not be tolerated.

Source - The Chronicle

