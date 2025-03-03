Bosso coach makes excuses

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu believes his team's poor pre-season preparations contributed to their disappointing 0-1 away defeat against league newcomers MWOS on Sunday afternoon.Kaindu's side struggled throughout the encounter, with MWOS dominating both halves of the game. The first half ended goalless despite MWOS creating better chances, before Tafadzwa George broke the deadlock in the 67th minute to secure all three points for the hosts.Bosso failed to mount a meaningful response after conceding, with a lack of creativity and sharpness in attack proving costly.After the game, Kaindu admitted his team put in a lackluster performance."Not a good start. It was a difficult game, difficult for both teams," said Kaindu. "We didn't have any flashy moments, and unfortunately, we gave away an easy goal. In a game like this, it's always difficult to come back."He attributed the team's struggles to disrupted pre-season preparations."During pre-season, we didn't have training grounds. I think we went nearly a month without a proper training ground, so we are now trying to use these early games to condition ourselves and catch up."The defeat leaves Highlanders in 16th place on the log, while MWOS sit comfortably in third place after a strong debut performance.Despite the loss, Kaindu remains optimistic about his team's chances in the coming fixtures."I think there is big room for improvement. Like I said, it's the first game, and it was just for us to assess where we are. I am convinced we can do better," he added.Meanwhile, at Rufaro Stadium, Dynamos and ZPC Kariba played to a goalless draw in a match that lacked excitement, producing only one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.Match day 1 resultsScottland 1-0 TriangleHerentals 2-1 Tel OneManica Diamonds 1-0 Yadah FCGreen Fuel 1- 1 CAPS UnitedSimba Bhora 0- 0 FC PlatinumKwekwe United 1- 1 Ngezi PlatinumChicken Inn 0-0 Bikita MineralsDynamos 0-0 ZPC KaribaMWOS 1-0 Highlanders