SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat said on Friday that it has embarked on a study to develop a regional railway master plan and a bankable investment strategy.Angele Makombo N'tumba, deputy executive secretary for regional integration of the SADC, made the announcement while speaking at the SADC Cluster Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Transport, ICT, Information and Meteorology in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital.Noting that the region's ratio between road and rail transport is heavily skewed toward roads, N'tumba also revealed that another study for maritime shipping will address the regional and global connectivity of oceanic member states."This is an effort to facilitate the integration of the economies of land-locked member states, coastal and oceanic island states," she said.She reaffirmed the commitment of SADC member states to strengthening cross-border infrastructure to boost inter-regional trade while stressing the importance of efficient regional trade corridors to promote development in the SADC region.Zimbabwean Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona said road and rail corridor development initiatives within the region should be bolstered."Integrated transport corridors facilitate trade, promote economic activities, and create employment opportunities. Efficient and seamless transport networks facilitate the movement of goods, services, and people, thereby fostering regional integration," he said.Mhona pointed out that the development of the SADC's transport sector has been riddled with many challenges, including high costs of infrastructure investment to climate challenges that have caused a drastic deterioration of the regional transport network, particularly road, rail, and border infrastructure."These challenges have caused delays at our borders, damages to property, and even fatalities in some instances. As ministers, we must prioritize investments in sustainable transport infrastructure, harmonize policies, and strengthen partnerships with the private sector to enhance connectivity across our region," he said.