Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | Views
Police in Zimbabwe are pushing for the continued incarceration of a woman accused of facilitating the release of armed robbers from prison and harbouring them at her residence.

Theresa Chenjerai (49) was arrested on Thursday on bribery charges after allegedly conspiring with another robbery suspect, Munyaradzi Zakkaria, to offer US$150 to a detective in exchange for favourable testimony in court. The bribe was intended to assist their associate, Nickson Tapuwa Mazaranye, who is facing 15 counts of armed robbery at Norton Magistrates' Court.

Chenjerai and Zakkaria appeared before a Norton magistrate on Saturday but were not asked to plead to the charges. They were remanded in custody to Monday, March 3, for a bail application.

Police reports indicate that Theresa Chenjerai is the wife of suspected armed robber Andrew Chenjerai, who is currently out on bail facing two counts of armed robbery. Authorities allege that Theresa played a key role in securing her husband's release from prison. Andrew Chenjerai is set to appear before a Harare magistrate on March 11 for trial.

Additionally, police accuse Theresa of having facilitated the release of Zakkaria from prison on two armed robbery charges and of harbouring him at her residence. Law enforcement officials believe she is assembling a gang of armed criminals with the potential to engage in organized crime, posing a significant threat to public safety.

Authorities argue that the suspects are capable of interfering with ongoing investigations and obstructing the course of justice, as evidenced by their attempt to bribe a detective.

According to court documents, on February 27, Theresa Chenjerai and Zakkaria allegedly conspired to offer US$150 to Detective Sergeant Kwashira in exchange for testifying in favour of Mazaranye to secure his acquittal. The detective, however, reported the attempted bribe to his superior, Detective Inspector Ndofirepi, who orchestrated a sting operation.

Zakkaria was arrested at Norton Police Station after handing over the US$150 to the detective. Upon interrogation, he confessed that Chenjerai had sent him with the money to influence the case outcome. A review of phone records further corroborated their connection and coordinated efforts to obstruct justice.

The State insists that the suspects should remain in custody due to the gravity of their alleged offenses and the risk they pose to ongoing investigations. The matter will continue in court on Monday.

Source - newzimbabwe

