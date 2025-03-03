Latest News Editor's Choice


Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025
ZANU-PF Women's League National Chairperson, Mabel Chinomona, has launched a fierce defense of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, dismissing growing calls for his resignation amid mounting criticism from war veterans and political factions. Speaking at a national executive meeting in Harare on Friday, Chinomona asserted that the 82-year-old leader is firmly in control and will not be swayed by the demands of his detractors.

The calls for Mnangagwa to step down have been intensifying, particularly from some war veterans, including those within the ruling ZANU-PF party, who blame the president for overseeing a deteriorating economy and rampant corruption. These calls have gained traction as efforts by Mnangagwa's allies to push for his extended stay in office beyond his constitutionally mandated second term, which expires in 2028, have sparked a fierce debate. Some factions, including those backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, are positioning him as a potential successor to the aging president.

However, Chinomona, a loyal ally of Mnangagwa, vehemently rejected the idea of a leadership change. She lamented the personal attacks on the president, calling them unprecedented and unpatriotic. She criticized social media activists who have been actively promoting the idea of a leadership transition, describing their actions as "nuisances."

"There is no sun that rises before another one sets," Chinomona stated, to enthusiastic applause from the gathering. "People are busy giving each other positions on social media, saying this is your year, so-and-so will assume leadership. Let us focus on building this nation, not on trivial distractions."

Chinomona, who also serves as Senate President, emphasized that change in leadership would naturally occur in time, but that it should not be driven by insults or divisiveness. She questioned the morality of using personal attacks as a means of securing political positions, and warned against undermining the country's stability in the pursuit of individual agendas.

"Have you ever lived in a country where its President is insulted?" Chinomona asked the audience. "Let us not let this country go down under our watch as women. How does it go down under our watch?"

While reiterating her unwavering support for President Mnangagwa, Chinomona also urged him to take a stronger stance against dissent within the party. She suggested that the president had been too lenient with those who criticize him and has failed to act against detractors who, she claimed, accept bribes as low as US$10 to tarnish the party's leadership.

"Mnangagwa has been too good," Chinomona remarked, calling on the president to rein in those who undermine his authority. "You have let us down by not punishing detractors."

Chinomona's remarks come amid a backdrop of internal party tension, with some factions within ZANU-PF supporting Mnangagwa's extended stay in office, while others back a change in leadership. The Women's League chairperson, however, remained adamant that President Mnangagwa remains the only leader capable of delivering the country's transformation.

During the Friday event, Chinomona also showcased state-of-the-art egg incubators that will be distributed across the country's 10 provinces to boost poultry farming and empower women in rural communities. These projects, including chicken rearing, are among the numerous empowerment programs rolled out by the Women's League under Chinomona's leadership.

As ZANU-PF grapples with internal divisions and an increasingly vocal opposition, Chinomona's impassioned defense of President Mnangagwa underscores the ongoing struggle for control within the ruling party and the direction of Zimbabwe's political future.

Source - newzimbabwe

