Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chimombe dragged to the dock after skipping trial

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | Views
High Court judge, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, has ordered the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) to bring businessman Mike Chimombe to court this afternoon, after the accused failed to attend his fraud trial for the second time. Chimombe, who is facing charges alongside his co-accused Moses Mpofu for allegedly defrauding the state of US$7 million in a botched goats tender, was scheduled to appear in court at 10:00 hours this morning, but was once again absent due to reported health issues.

Last week, the trial was postponed after the court was informed that Chimombe was unwell and required seven days to recover. However, today, Justice Kwenda was visibly frustrated when he learned that Chimombe had not been brought to court, despite prior orders.

"It is your responsibility to bring the accused to court. This is your statutory obligation. That's why you exist," Kwenda said sharply to a ZPCS officer in charge at the High Court. The judge also demanded an explanation from the officer, PC Chikoto, for failing to update the state and the defense on Chimombe's condition.

Chikoto suggested that Chimombe could appear on Tuesday, but Kwenda made it clear that he would not tolerate further delays. "It is not up to you to decide when the accused will be in court. You are under court orders. He should be here by 2 pm today, or you will explain why he hasn't appeared," the judge ordered.

Chimombe's defense lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, had earlier requested another postponement, citing Chimombe's ongoing illness. Madhuku, acting on instructions from Chimombe's representative, Ashiel Mugiya, explained that the businessman had been advised to continue resting from the 28th of February. Madhuku relied on information from both Mpofu and Chimombe's relatives about the accused's health status.

Justice Kwenda, however, was unsympathetic, stating that the situation had gone on long enough and that the trial had already been delayed for five months on various grounds. The judge pointed out that both the state and the defense had failed to inform the court of Chimombe's whereabouts in a timely manner, further contributing to the chaos surrounding the trial.

In addition to the trial delays, Madhuku raised concerns about the simultaneous hearing of an appeal involving Chimombe and Mpofu at the Supreme Court. He argued that it was not legally permissible for two courts to hear matters involving the same individuals at the same time. However, Kwenda dismissed the suggestion, saying he would not rescind his order and that the court would proceed with the trial regardless of the conflicting schedules.

"If you want to be at the Supreme Court, the court will sit and deal with the matter. The court is fair and aware of his rights to legal representation," Kwenda stated, reiterating that the trial would continue even if the defense lawyers were unavailable due to their involvement in the appeal.

The trial, which has been mired in delays since its inception, has raised concerns over the efficiency of the legal system. Witnesses have been kept in limbo due to the uncertainty of when the case will finally proceed. Justice Kwenda expressed his disappointment at the failure to commence the trial for five months and suggested that parties involved should reconsider the necessity of live-streaming the proceedings, given the ongoing delays.

The judge also issued a warning to witnesses to remain within the court's jurisdiction, as they could be called on short notice once the trial finally begins.

As it stands, the case against Chimombe and Mpofu remains unresolved, and the court will reconvene this afternoon to ensure that Chimombe is brought before the court as previously ordered.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

17 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

17 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

18 hrs ago | 678 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

18 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Paedophile jailed 20 years

21 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

04 Mar 2025 at 15:05hrs | 305 Views

Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

04 Mar 2025 at 15:02hrs | 2460 Views

D-Day for sex pestering ZANU PF MP

04 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2457 Views

Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

04 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 3528 Views

Welshman Ncube cries foul

03 Mar 2025 at 19:27hrs | 3270 Views

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

03 Mar 2025 at 19:21hrs | 4639 Views

Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

03 Mar 2025 at 14:56hrs | 1855 Views

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

03 Mar 2025 at 13:19hrs | 4619 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | 1811 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

03 Mar 2025 at 13:05hrs | 27516 Views

Tagwirei linked wealth managers in OK shares buying spree

03 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 11746 Views

Zimbabweans shine in the UK

03 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 1498 Views

Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1721 Views

Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 1007 Views

SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 161 Views

Bosso coach makes excuses

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 327 Views

Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe police, VID officers under investigation

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 501 Views

Bulawayo City Council installs new elevators at Tower Block

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 193 Views

Bulawayo roads crumble

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 303 Views

Zimbabwe secures US$20 million to construct 120 schools

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 136 Views

Zimbabwean permit holders say life in SA has become intolerable

03 Mar 2025 at 11:57hrs | 1531 Views

Diplomatic Breakdown: The Failed Trump-Zelensky Meeting

02 Mar 2025 at 19:44hrs | 1452 Views

There should never be anything criminal about criticising the president

02 Mar 2025 at 18:16hrs | 1379 Views

No to Fast Track Tolls and Free Parking for MPs, Serve the people first

02 Mar 2025 at 18:13hrs | 612 Views

The weaponization of the law and relentless persecution of dissent in Zimbabwe's 'Second Republic'

02 Mar 2025 at 18:09hrs | 348 Views

Sir Alex Ferguson visits Victoria Falls

02 Mar 2025 at 16:47hrs | 3141 Views

Duo nabbed for trying to bribe detective

01 Mar 2025 at 22:38hrs | 1309 Views

'All Zanu-PF vehicles must pay toll fees'

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 5076 Views

Witnesses in Mutumbuka case in no show again

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1380 Views

Tsikamutanda divides families in Zaka

01 Mar 2025 at 09:35hrs | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's white ally in land grab scandal?

01 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 3304 Views

Grace Mugabe attends Nujoma burial

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1564 Views

Ramaphosa criticizes South Africa's white right-wing groups

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1184 Views

Mixed messaging and confusion over Mnangagwa term extension fuel speculation

01 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 955 Views

Ministers, deputies ignore Mnangagwa

01 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1254 Views

Harare deploys special police unit against vendors

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1010 Views

War vets to lead Mnangagwa onslaught

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1208 Views

NetOne's OneMoney aims to revolutionise financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 119 Views

Trevor Ncube challenges Zimbabwe police to arrest him

01 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 829 Views

Grace Mugabe reflects on Robert and Nujoma's close bond

01 Mar 2025 at 09:10hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwean cataract patients regain sight through 'Bright Journey' program

01 Mar 2025 at 09:09hrs | 73 Views