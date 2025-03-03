Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans shine in the UK

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025
Zimbabwean national Edwin Ndlovu, the Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive of the East London National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust, has been honored with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award in recognition of his significant contribution to the UK healthcare system. Ndlovu, a dedicated mental health nurse with extensive experience in both nursing and management, was named among the 1,200 extraordinary individuals celebrated by King Charles III in the New Year Honours List 2025.

The MBE is one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by the British monarchy, awarded to individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their communities. It ranks as the third-highest honor in the Order of the British Empire, following the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) and the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). Ndlovu's recognition highlights his exceptional career in mental health nursing and leadership in the healthcare sector.

Ndlovu's career has seen him hold various roles in both forensic mental health services and adult mental health services. His expertise has been instrumental in shaping the quality of mental healthcare in the United Kingdom, with a focus on improving patient care and supporting vulnerable populations.

As part of his leadership role at the East London NHS Foundation Trust, Ndlovu has played a key role in the delivery of mental health services, ensuring that patients receive high-quality, compassionate care. His work has had a lasting impact on both the local community and the wider healthcare system, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and patients alike.

The award is particularly significant as it comes as part of a recognition of the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals across the UK, with Ndlovu and other nurses being acknowledged for their extraordinary contributions to public health. Ndlovu's colleague, Lorraine Sunduza, the Chief Executive of the East London NHS Foundation Trust, also earned an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her exceptional service in healthcare.

Ndlovu's achievement serves as an inspiring example of the impact of dedicated professionals from Zimbabwe who continue to make invaluable contributions to communities and sectors worldwide.

