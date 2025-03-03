Latest News Editor's Choice


Lake Kariba water levels rise

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025
Water levels at the Kariba Dam, which is shared by Zimbabwe and Zambia, have seen a steady increase in recent months, providing a glimmer of hope for both countries as they grapple with power shortages and economic challenges. The world's largest man-made lake by volume, which serves as a crucial source of hydroelectric power for both nations, had suffered significantly in recent years due to persistent drought conditions. However, consistent rainfall across the region has led to a gradual rise in water levels since January 2025.

As of early March, water levels have risen from 475.77 meters in January to 476.73 meters, offering some relief to the power utilities in both Zimbabwe and Zambia. Projections suggest that the levels could surpass 479 meters by July, providing a much-needed boost to hydroelectric power generation in the coming months.

The Kariba Dam, a critical asset for both Zimbabwe and Zambia, has long been a lifeline for their energy sectors. The dam's hydroelectric power station generates a substantial portion of the electricity required by both nations, but in recent years, water levels have plummeted due to recurrent droughts, leading to reduced power generation capacity. This has had a profound impact on economic activities, causing rolling blackouts, strained industrial production, and a further deterioration of living conditions.

The increase in water levels is seen as a positive development for the power utilities, which had been forced to rely on expensive thermal power and imports to meet domestic energy demands. The rise in water levels could help alleviate the ongoing power supply challenges, reduce the need for costly imports, and offer relief to businesses and households that have been struggling with the effects of power cuts.

For Zimbabwe, in particular, the situation at Kariba is especially crucial, as the country has faced significant energy deficits, affecting everything from manufacturing to agriculture. Zimbabwe's power utility, ZESA, has been under pressure to secure reliable energy sources to meet both domestic needs and its commitments to regional power-sharing agreements.

The rise in water levels at Kariba also signals a potential return to more stable economic conditions, as consistent power availability could support industrial growth and facilitate the recovery of key sectors such as agriculture, mining, and manufacturing. The region has witnessed economic strain due to power shortages, and the improvement in hydroelectric power generation could help stimulate the economy by providing much-needed energy for businesses to operate efficiently.

While the increase in water levels brings hope, both Zimbabwe and Zambia must remain vigilant about future rainfall patterns, as the region's reliance on hydropower remains vulnerable to fluctuating weather conditions. Continued investment in alternative and renewable energy sources will be key to ensuring long-term energy security for both nations, even as they benefit from the temporary relief provided by rising water levels at Lake Kariba.

As the rainy season continues, the positive trend in water levels offers optimism for the immediate future, with both countries hoping that a sustained rise in water levels will stabilize their power generation and support broader economic recovery.

