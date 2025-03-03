Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's political allies have reignited their push for a 2030 campaign despite the president's recent public assertion that he would not seek to extend his rule beyond his second term, which is set to conclude in 2028. The move has placed Mnangagwa's supporters at odds with a growing faction of war veterans and their military backers, who are increasingly vocal in their calls for the president to step down after his current term ends.

Mnangagwa made waves earlier this year when, in a meeting with selected media editors at State House in Harare, he declared that he would not extend his presidency beyond the constitutionally mandated 2028 limit. However, his political backers, including prominent figures such as Daniel Garwe, Owen Ncube, Tino Machakaire, Tatenda Mavetera, John Paradza, Lovemore Matuke, Goodwills Masimirembwa, Paul Tungwarara, Edson Chakanyuka Chiherenge, and Robson Mavhenyengwa, have begun pushing for a 2030 campaign, which many critics see as an attempt to position the president for a third term.

This new push comes after an escalating confrontation between Mnangagwa's camp and the Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association (ZNWVA), whose chairman Ethan Mathibela has demanded that the president resign. Mathibela and other war veterans have accused Mnangagwa of mismanaging the country's affairs and running a kleptocracy, enriching his family, cronies, and political allies while the people continue to suffer. The war veterans, who played a pivotal role in Mnangagwa's rise to power, have openly declared war on the president, calling for him to honor his constitutional limits and relinquish power in 2028.

The tension has intensified following the arrest of Blessed Geza, a prominent war veteran leader, who is wanted by the police for making outspoken attacks against Mnangagwa. Geza has accused the president of attempting to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional limit and running a regime dominated by corruption. Geza faces multiple criminal charges, including undermining the authority of the president and insulting him, charges that have sparked outrage among his supporters.

In an unexpected twist, Mnangagwa's allies, after retreating temporarily following the public backlash, are now reasserting their push for a 2030 presidential bid. According to sources close to the situation, these allies are attempting to persuade Mnangagwa to change his stance and seek a third term, despite his earlier declarations. The proponents of this move claim they are working in the interest of national stability and continuity, arguing that Zimbabwe cannot afford to change leadership amid ongoing economic challenges.

However, Mnangagwa has repeatedly insisted that he will not be swayed by those attempting to extend his rule. “I am a constitutionalist,” Mnangagwa declared, implying that his supporters are not acting within the bounds of the country's constitution. His statement reflects his commitment to constitutional governance, even as critics point out that his rise to power itself was the result of a coup in November 2017, which saw him oust the long-standing former president Robert Mugabe.

The political fallout from these events is significant, with some analysts warning that the situation could lead to further instability. The war veterans, once seen as loyal allies, are now at the forefront of opposition to Mnangagwa, and the growing public division is threatening to unravel the fragile political alliances that have held the government together since 2017.

As Mnangagwa's allies continue to push for a 2030 campaign, the nation remains on edge, with the political and military forces that once supported the president now in open conflict over his future. The next few months could prove pivotal in determining whether Mnangagwa's leadership will survive a direct challenge from his former supporters or whether the calls for a change in leadership will ultimately lead to a political shift in Zimbabwe.

The president's allies, however, remain resolute, promising to convince Mnangagwa to stand again for office in 2030, despite the constitutional limits that they claim to support. As tensions rise, the political landscape in Zimbabwe appears set for a fierce battle over the future of the country's leadership.

Source - online

