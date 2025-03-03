Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025 at 16:06hrs | Views
Captain Simon Thalon Moyo, widely known as Headman Godzi, has carved out an extraordinary legacy as a distinguished figure in both the skies and his local community. His recent role as the commanding pilot of an Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767-200 flight that transported injured soldiers from South Africa, Tanzania, Malawi, and Rwanda back to Zimbabwe further solidifies his reputation as a dedicated and skilled aviator.

Moyo's journey to this significant point is both remarkable and inspiring. Recruited by the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) in 1979. His resilience and commitment to his country led to a transformative moment in 1980 when he was sent back to school by prominent figures Tshinga Dube and Lookout Masuku. This was a pivotal step in his personal and professional development, setting him on a path to aviation.

In 1982, Captain Moyo joined the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ), where he quickly became a skilled transport pilot. He played a crucial role in the Mozambique campaign, demonstrating his courage and dedication to his country's military efforts. His career continued to soar when he transitioned to Air Zimbabwe, where he earned the privilege of piloting esteemed figures, including the late Nelson Mandela, Sam Nujoma, Robert Mugabe, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His career achievements are further enhanced by his more recent appointment in November 2022, when Captain Moyo was installed as Headman Godzi under Chief Tjanguluba in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province. This prestigious role marked his commitment to his community, where he has continued to serve and lead with the same dedication he showed in the skies.

Captain Moyo's life is a testament to service - both in the air and on the ground. His contributions to the Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Zimbabwe, and his community highlight a career defined by excellence, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to his country. As Headman Godzi, he continues to inspire those around him, showing that true leadership extends beyond the cockpit and into the heart of the people he serves.

With a rich history of service, aviation prowess, and a deep connection to his roots, Captain Moyo's story is one of resilience, dedication, and continued leadership. His legacy serves as an example for future generations, inspiring both young pilots and community leaders alike to serve with honor and commitment.

Source - online

