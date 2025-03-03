Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama in Kitwe village, Mangwe where a 31-year-old female villager went ballistic and assaulted another villager after accusing her of bewitching people in the village.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts on Friday where Ellen Nyirongo was convicted of assaulting Soneni Ncube (41) by magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware sentenced Nyirongo to two years behind bars.Nyirongo was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate suspended the sentence to 420 hours of community service at Kitwe primary.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on February 17 the convict met the complainant who was coming from a local school after picking up her children.The convict accused the complainant of being a witch who did not absconded a village court after being summoned by village head police officers.Nyirongo assaulted Ncube on her face with cleanched fists several times.