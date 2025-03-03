Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

by Staff reporter
03 Mar 2025
A group of war veterans calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation has vowed to press ahead with mass protests to force him out, despite a growing crackdown by security forces.

The group, led by Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza, has gone into hiding after police declared him a wanted man for allegedly undermining the authority of the president and inciting public violence.

In a video released on Sunday night, the group's spokesperson, Knox Chivero, claimed Mnangagwa had deployed hit squads with orders to assassinate them. Speaking from an undisclosed location, Chivero assured their supporters that plans for a national shutdown were still on track, though they would not be rushed.

"Let me assure you that the liberating signal from Cde Geza is coming very soon," Chivero said. "This is a people's project, not an individual's project. Organization and managerial competence are essential. The planning, execution, and aftermath management must be meticulous to achieve the best results with minimal cost."

Chivero, seated in a dimly lit room with a window behind him, did not disclose Geza's whereabouts but insisted the war veterans were committed to their mission. He stressed that their movement aimed for a peaceful transition rather than bloodshed.

"A good commander wins a war without firing a bullet," he said. "We are dealing with a regime that has no respect for human life. Their hit squads, trained in Belarus, are out to kill, not to arrest. Cde Geza was being pursued by 10 different units with orders to shoot on sight and claim he resisted arrest."

The group claims that some security forces have been embedded within police units, including homicide and law and order sections, to eliminate political threats.

Geza, who until recently was seen as loyal to the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, has emerged as a vocal critic of Mnangagwa, accusing him of economic mismanagement and attempting to establish a family dynasty. His faction claims widespread support within the ruling party and the military.

Divisions within Zanu-PF have deepened amid Mnangagwa's reported push to remove presidential term limits and extend his rule beyond 2028. His allies, including cabinet ministers, are advocating for the constitutional amendment, but they face fierce resistance from Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's supporters and opposition groups.

Meanwhile, journalist Blessed Mhlanga was arrested last week for allegedly publishing videos of Geza on Alpha Media Holdings' HStv. Mhlanga, charged with inciting public violence, was denied bail.

As tensions escalate, it remains to be seen whether the war veterans' movement will gain momentum or face further suppression from the state.

