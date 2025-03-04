Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole recently in Sostein, Buhera

Several Chiefs, village headmen and villagers in some parts of Buhera have disowned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor, Paul Tempter Tungwarara, describing him as both a bad debtor whose hands are dirty that his kinsmen are shunning him at all cost.Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprimand at Sostein Business Centre during ongoing lifestyle and background history checking by Bulawayo24.com over the weekend, local Chiefs, villagers and headmen from Buhera gave testimonies on how Tungwarara duped several villagers with his cases suffering natural death."There is nothing new and his allegiance to criminality is second to none. He duped several people in Buhera since time immemorial and we caution those receiving his purported hand-outs to do it at their own peril. Otherwise everyone receiving his donations are liable for his criminality and accomplices," a Chief from Buhera said."When we heard about those cases about him where he allegedly duped an Indian national, to us that was not news since he is a well-known criminal to the core in Buhera. His own relatives do not want to be associated with him and imagine if your own kinsmen disown you, what about us?," the Chief said."He is a character of loose morals and in Buhera, we deal with him with one eye open whilst another one is closed. You don't close both eyes when dealing with Tungwarara," the Chief added.Another headman from Vhiriri concurred with the Chief and urged the public to desist from investing their hopes on Tungwarara."All those allegations laid against him are true since we know him very well and he is not new to controversy. You can't separate Tungwarara from both miscellaneous and criminality. If you check his projects are mainly concentrated in other areas not from where he comes from," the village head said.A villager from Mashingaidze who is vabsed in Dubai claimed that Tungwarara is listed under the serious criminals category."In Dubai, they do not want to see him and he is classified as one of the most wanted criminals. We are surprised that back home, he is regarded as a successful business person whilst in contrary, his character is subject to public scrutiny in Dubai," the villager said."He is a dubious character featuring in episodes of criminal elements. Trust him on your own and it's just a space of time him before masses get to know who he is," the villager said.One of the criminal charges pressed against Tungwarara include swindling an Indian investor, Razaa Jishan, amount totalling to US$2.3 million, a scam from which he allegedly sold a property he did not own and failed to deliver on promises, including work permits and licenses for Jishan's proposed business in Zimbabwe.In another related case, Tungwarara has another pending police complaint by a man who claims he defrauded him of $300,000, a charge the complainant claims he (Tungwarara) used his political links to suppress police investigations.