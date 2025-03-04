Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze recently in Manyame (Mahusekwa/Chihota)

Local Government and Public Works minister, Daniel Garwe announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has the monopoly to continue presiding over the country's affairs until and beyond 2030, while promising to doll-out free Wi-Fi amongst youthful civil servants (yet to) living amongst Phillip Chiyangwa's 250,000 expensive gated community housing property precincts disguised as affordable.If the deal succeeds, this would witness a greatest episode of land scam disguised as affordable housing units for all civil servants (20,000 being secured for them) by the year 2030, with controversial businesman, Phillip Chiyangwa who was escorted by Minister Garwe boasting that he had a deal with government to provide tenants (civil servants) within his property before they fully own title to it.President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is set to preside over and officiate at the launch of the land scam dubbed 'smart-gated community residential scheme' where desperate government workers will be lured to contribute from their seasonal bleeding coffers listed under Chiyangwa's shoddy Pinnacle Property Holdings deal.Speaking in Mahusekwa during the 'familiarisation tour-cum-2030 campaign' event, Garwe announced that it is part of Mnangagwa's sole vision premised on policy stations."From a government perspective, on this programme alone, we are delivering about five policy stations. The first one being human settlement policy that we must provide citizens with well planned and well governed settlements," Garwe said."Settlements with properly designed and constructed road networks, sewer reticulation, water reticulation and other services including electricity and Wi-Fi now. It is going to be a gated community and obviously people especially the younger generation (Civil servants) cannot survive where there is no Wi-Fi and we have accepted that semadhara (as old people serving in government), and that is policy station number 1," Garwe claims."The second policy station is to ensure that we obliterate the existence of an animal called land baron by providing people with well planned, well services and well governed settlements where people (once start paying for their respective stands) they are rest assured that they are going to have title to that piece of land. The third is that we are now speaking to the regularisation policy as we move forward as a country, let's build better forward which is being experienced here under the mantra, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo," Garwe added."What we talk is what we do and what we do is what we talk about. Number five is the policy on no one and no place is left behind. Two hundred and fifty thousand stands, (residential, commercial, industrial and upstairs) so civil servants, here is an opportunity to own land, ordinary Zimbabweans, here is an opportunity to own land, urban land in terms of stands that have no issues with respect to land barons, stands with papers since you have title deeds once to make payments," Garwe promises."Manyame is not going to be left behind and the entirety of civil service or ordinary Zimbabweans. These are all the policies coming from the Head of State, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. To go further, this is the reason why we are saying, President, why can't you take us to 2030 so that all those areas where we still have gaps, they will be developed in terms of you driving your Vision as Head of State, driving the mission, objectives of that Vision that Zimbabwe will be developed and must be developed," Garwe pleads.Meanwhile, Chiyangwa has clarified that both civil servants and ordinary citizens may buy from his gated community units and fully own property upon fulfilling agreed terms and conditions."As you can see for yourself, we said we are providing 250,000 units. When I say units, I mean stands as well as flats and other business centre, so we were have the Minister here putting up a statement on availability of other stands because we have these stands which we are supposed to supply the whole nation including both civil servants and ordinary people," Chiyangwa said.The 250,000 stands project falls under Pinnacle Property Holdings owned by a controversial businessman, Phillip Chiyangwa including the acquisition of the land for the project.