Paedophile jailed 20 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 51-YEAR-OLD man who turned a minor girl into a sex slave has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars by Bulawayo regional magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.Francis Charichidembo was sentenced after a full trial.Prosecutor Jethro Mada told the court that from 2018 to October last year Charichidembo raped a 15-year-old girl.In the process, the paedophile impregnated the minor and she was forced to drop out of school before being turned into a mother.