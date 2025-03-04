News / National
Paedophile jailed 20 years

A 51-YEAR-OLD man who turned a minor girl into a sex slave has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars by Bulawayo regional magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.
Francis Charichidembo was sentenced after a full trial.
Prosecutor Jethro Mada told the court that from 2018 to October last year Charichidembo raped a 15-year-old girl.
In the process, the paedophile impregnated the minor and she was forced to drop out of school before being turned into a mother.
Source - Byo24News