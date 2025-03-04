Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Paedophile jailed 20 years

by Simbarashe Sithole
21 hrs ago | Views
A 51-YEAR-OLD man who turned a minor girl into a sex slave has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars by Bulawayo regional magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.

Francis Charichidembo was sentenced after a full trial.

Prosecutor Jethro Mada told the court that from 2018 to October last year Charichidembo raped a 15-year-old girl.

In the process, the paedophile impregnated the minor and she was forced to drop out of school before being turned into a mother.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

17 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

17 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

18 hrs ago | 678 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

18 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

04 Mar 2025 at 15:05hrs | 305 Views

Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

04 Mar 2025 at 15:02hrs | 2460 Views

D-Day for sex pestering ZANU PF MP

04 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2457 Views

Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

04 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 3528 Views

Welshman Ncube cries foul

03 Mar 2025 at 19:27hrs | 3270 Views

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

03 Mar 2025 at 19:21hrs | 4639 Views

Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

03 Mar 2025 at 14:56hrs | 1855 Views

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

03 Mar 2025 at 13:19hrs | 4619 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | 1811 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

03 Mar 2025 at 13:05hrs | 27517 Views

Tagwirei linked wealth managers in OK shares buying spree

03 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 11746 Views

Zimbabweans shine in the UK

03 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 1498 Views

Chimombe dragged to the dock after skipping trial

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 2829 Views

Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1721 Views

Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 1007 Views

SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 161 Views

Bosso coach makes excuses

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 327 Views

Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe police, VID officers under investigation

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 501 Views

Bulawayo City Council installs new elevators at Tower Block

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 193 Views

Bulawayo roads crumble

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 303 Views

Zimbabwe secures US$20 million to construct 120 schools

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 136 Views

Zimbabwean permit holders say life in SA has become intolerable

03 Mar 2025 at 11:57hrs | 1531 Views

Diplomatic Breakdown: The Failed Trump-Zelensky Meeting

02 Mar 2025 at 19:44hrs | 1452 Views

There should never be anything criminal about criticising the president

02 Mar 2025 at 18:16hrs | 1379 Views

No to Fast Track Tolls and Free Parking for MPs, Serve the people first

02 Mar 2025 at 18:13hrs | 612 Views

The weaponization of the law and relentless persecution of dissent in Zimbabwe's 'Second Republic'

02 Mar 2025 at 18:09hrs | 348 Views

Sir Alex Ferguson visits Victoria Falls

02 Mar 2025 at 16:47hrs | 3142 Views

Duo nabbed for trying to bribe detective

01 Mar 2025 at 22:38hrs | 1309 Views

'All Zanu-PF vehicles must pay toll fees'

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 5076 Views

Witnesses in Mutumbuka case in no show again

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1380 Views

Tsikamutanda divides families in Zaka

01 Mar 2025 at 09:35hrs | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's white ally in land grab scandal?

01 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 3304 Views

Grace Mugabe attends Nujoma burial

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1564 Views

Ramaphosa criticizes South Africa's white right-wing groups

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1184 Views

Mixed messaging and confusion over Mnangagwa term extension fuel speculation

01 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 955 Views

Ministers, deputies ignore Mnangagwa

01 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1254 Views

Harare deploys special police unit against vendors

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1010 Views

War vets to lead Mnangagwa onslaught

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1208 Views

NetOne's OneMoney aims to revolutionise financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 119 Views

Trevor Ncube challenges Zimbabwe police to arrest him

01 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 829 Views

Grace Mugabe reflects on Robert and Nujoma's close bond

01 Mar 2025 at 09:10hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwean cataract patients regain sight through 'Bright Journey' program

01 Mar 2025 at 09:09hrs | 73 Views