Hubby bewitches wife using panties

by Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree

In a bizarre incident, a Plumtree-based man who was accused of bewitching his wife after hiding her panties was dragged to court yesterday.Albert Moyo was convicted of assault by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware after he assaulted his wife with an axe handle in a domestic violence case.Moyo was sentenced to two years in jail which was conditionally suspended by Nembaware on condition that he perfoms 420 hours of community service.The court heard that on March 1 the complainant Precious Ngulube (33) accused her husband of hiding her panties causing her to have prolonged period of bleeding.A misunderstanding arose and the hubby became violent, he bite his wife on the left hand before picking an axe handle.The violent husband assaulted his wife all the body several times with an axe handle.Selestine Madziwa prosecuted.