Prophet Makandiwa urges Mnangagwa to facilitate safe return of G40 members

News / National

by Staff reporter

Popular cleric Emmanuel Makandiwa has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to facilitate the safe return of exiled members of the defeated Zanu-PF faction, G40, describing them as harmless.Several G40 members, who were prominent figures in Zanu-PF's factional battles leading up to the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, remain in self-imposed exile. They fled the country fearing persecution under Mnangagwa's administration. Among them are former cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Jonathan Moyo, and Patrick Zhuwawo.Speaking during a recent sermon at his Chitungwiza basilica, Makandiwa said the return of these exiled politicians would pose no threat to the nation."I have so much respect for Walter Mzembi. It is unfortunate that they are in a foreign land as we speak. You look at Walter Mzembi - he is harmless. He is pure. If they can allow them back into their country, it will be a blessing for your nation. There is nothing wrong with that. No one is powerful besides the power that you give them," Makandiwa stated.Following Mugabe's removal from power, Mzembi and Kasukuwere faced corruption charges in Zimbabwean courts, allegations they dismissed as politically motivated.Makandiwa also claimed he had foreseen Mugabe's downfall and had warned the late leader that Mnangagwa would succeed him.In his sermon, he further encouraged Zimbabweans in the diaspora to return home, arguing that the country holds great opportunities and blessings for them."Zimbabwe is full of blessings. Bring your children who are in the diaspora. They are blessings that have left," he said.Makandiwa has previously made headlines for his political engagements. In 2023, he invited Mnangagwa to his church and publicly endorsed him, underscoring his influence in Zimbabwe's political and religious landscape.