Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gukurahundi hearings to start in April

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Traditional chiefs have announced their readiness to commence public hearings on the Gukurahundi massacres as early as April after completing a refresher course on conducting the exercise.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the outreach programme at State House in Bulawayo last year, but delays arose due to a lack of operational funding. The initiative aims to foster reconciliation and bring closure to the 1980s mass killings in the Midlands and Matabeleland regions.

According to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe, over 20,000 civilians were killed by the North Korea-trained 5 Brigade military unit deployed by then-President Robert Mugabe under the pretext of tracking down alleged dissidents.

Chief's Council president Mtshane Khumalo stated that the refresher course covered key logistical matters, including budget discussions.

"We also discussed issues of transport and the establishment of a command centre," Khumalo said. "We are now ready to start by April. We will engage the survivors first because they are the key people, and after that, we will embark on an outreach programme."

Khumalo refrained from disclosing the budget for the hearings but indicated that local leadership would assist in identifying survivors. He added that younger chiefs would be attached to senior traditional leaders during the process.

However, concerns have been raised over the credibility of the process. Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) deputy spokesperson Joakim Moyo has insisted on an independent truth and reconciliation commission.

"We are waiting for the chiefs to engage us so that we tell them that they do not qualify to run this programme. Some of the chiefs are too young," Moyo argued. "We need a peace and reconciliation commission."

Mthwakazi Republic Party president Mqondisi Moyo also called for acknowledgment from the perpetrators of the massacres.

"The Mthwakazi chiefs are both the victims and the survivors of the genocide; as such, they cannot preside over it," Moyo stated. "There is no Gukurahundi genocide redress without the perpetrator acknowledging his role and giving substantial reasons why genocide was unleashed on us in independent Zimbabwe."

Moyo further emphasized the need for an independent international truth and justice commission to oversee the hearings.

Former President Mugabe, who orchestrated the crackdown, never formally acknowledged the atrocities, dismissing them as "a moment of madness."

Mnangagwa has vowed to address the issue since assuming office, but critics remain skeptical due to the slow progress. Some doubt the impartiality of the chiefs, given their financial and material benefits from the same government responsible for Gukurahundi.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

7 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa slams Chiwenga faction

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Chamisa in the shadows of political darkness

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

The future of Nelson Chamisa: A strategic retreat or political betrayal?

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ibbo Mandaza Jnr acquitted

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Matonga acquitted

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF expels Blessed Geza

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe govt connects 3,500 schools to internet

7 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF members jostle for vacant Glen View South seat

7 hrs ago | 49 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Tendai Biti appeal in US$1 million case

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mthwakazi activist appears in court over school protest

8 hrs ago | 57 Views

Prophet Makandiwa urges Mnangagwa to facilitate safe return of G40 members

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

05 Mar 2025 at 16:39hrs | 1691 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

05 Mar 2025 at 16:34hrs | 685 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

05 Mar 2025 at 16:29hrs | 510 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

05 Mar 2025 at 16:03hrs | 1525 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

05 Mar 2025 at 15:04hrs | 899 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

05 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2063 Views

Paedophile jailed 20 years

05 Mar 2025 at 12:11hrs | 1453 Views

Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

04 Mar 2025 at 15:05hrs | 320 Views

Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

04 Mar 2025 at 15:02hrs | 2566 Views

D-Day for sex pestering ZANU PF MP

04 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2566 Views

Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

04 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 4100 Views

Welshman Ncube cries foul

03 Mar 2025 at 19:27hrs | 3334 Views

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

03 Mar 2025 at 19:21hrs | 4861 Views

Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

03 Mar 2025 at 14:56hrs | 1899 Views

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

03 Mar 2025 at 13:19hrs | 4983 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | 1831 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

03 Mar 2025 at 13:05hrs | 29138 Views

Tagwirei linked wealth managers in OK shares buying spree

03 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 12005 Views

Zimbabweans shine in the UK

03 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 1522 Views

Chimombe dragged to the dock after skipping trial

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 2848 Views

Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1765 Views

Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 1028 Views

SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 165 Views

Bosso coach makes excuses

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 430 Views