Gukurahundi hearings to start in April

Traditional chiefs have announced their readiness to commence public hearings on the Gukurahundi massacres as early as April after completing a refresher course on conducting the exercise.President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the outreach programme at State House in Bulawayo last year, but delays arose due to a lack of operational funding. The initiative aims to foster reconciliation and bring closure to the 1980s mass killings in the Midlands and Matabeleland regions.According to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe, over 20,000 civilians were killed by the North Korea-trained 5 Brigade military unit deployed by then-President Robert Mugabe under the pretext of tracking down alleged dissidents.Chief's Council president Mtshane Khumalo stated that the refresher course covered key logistical matters, including budget discussions."We also discussed issues of transport and the establishment of a command centre," Khumalo said. "We are now ready to start by April. We will engage the survivors first because they are the key people, and after that, we will embark on an outreach programme."Khumalo refrained from disclosing the budget for the hearings but indicated that local leadership would assist in identifying survivors. He added that younger chiefs would be attached to senior traditional leaders during the process.However, concerns have been raised over the credibility of the process. Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) deputy spokesperson Joakim Moyo has insisted on an independent truth and reconciliation commission."We are waiting for the chiefs to engage us so that we tell them that they do not qualify to run this programme. Some of the chiefs are too young," Moyo argued. "We need a peace and reconciliation commission."Mthwakazi Republic Party president Mqondisi Moyo also called for acknowledgment from the perpetrators of the massacres."The Mthwakazi chiefs are both the victims and the survivors of the genocide; as such, they cannot preside over it," Moyo stated. "There is no Gukurahundi genocide redress without the perpetrator acknowledging his role and giving substantial reasons why genocide was unleashed on us in independent Zimbabwe."Moyo further emphasized the need for an independent international truth and justice commission to oversee the hearings.Former President Mugabe, who orchestrated the crackdown, never formally acknowledged the atrocities, dismissing them as "a moment of madness."Mnangagwa has vowed to address the issue since assuming office, but critics remain skeptical due to the slow progress. Some doubt the impartiality of the chiefs, given their financial and material benefits from the same government responsible for Gukurahundi.