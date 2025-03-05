Zimbabwe govt connects 3,500 schools to internet

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has announced that it has successfully connected at least 3,500 schools to the internet as part of efforts to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban learners.Many schools, particularly in rural areas, have long struggled with a lack of internet access, which has left learners at a disadvantage. The high cost of internet connectivity has further exacerbated the problem, making it difficult for students to participate in digital learning and school-based research projects.Information Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Tatenda Mavetera stated that her ministry had made significant strides in improving digital access for learners across the country."3,500 schools now have a Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) internet. An audit is ongoing to assess the need for Low Orbit Satellite connectivity," Mavetera said in a statement.She also highlighted additional steps taken to enhance digital inclusion, including the distribution of 373 tablets to junior parliamentarians and 410 computers to rural district councils. "The initiative marks a substantial step forward in providing reliable internet access to educational institutions," she added.The initiative aligns with the ministry's Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to equip 1.5 million young people with digital skills training.Mavetera emphasized that these strategic policy priorities reflect Zimbabwe's commitment to fostering a robust and competitive ICT landscape. President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year launched the reviewed 2022-27 National ICT Policy, the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan, and the National Broadband Plan to modernize Zimbabwe's digital infrastructure and address key challenges in the sector.The updated ICT policy focuses on infrastructural development, research, innovation, and digital resource management. Authorities argue that these reforms demonstrate Zimbabwe's recognition of technology's critical role in economic development.However, critics have raised concerns that Zimbabwe's ICT policy fails to adequately address high data costs and limited internet connectivity in remote areas, which continue to hinder broader digital inclusivity.