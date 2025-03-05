Zanu-PF expels Blessed Geza

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has expelled Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza with immediate effect, the party's secretary for legal affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, has announced.Chinamasa said the decision was reached following internal party processes, reinforcing the ruling party's stance on maintaining discipline within its structures.Last month, Zanu-PF's Mashonaland West Province unanimously recommended Geza's expulsion, citing his alleged attacks on the party's leadership. The party's War Veterans League also denounced him, further solidifying calls for his dismissal."The party has taken this decision following due process. Geza's actions were deemed to be in violation of party principles, and his continued membership was no longer tenable," Chinamasa said in a statement.Although the specific details of Geza's alleged transgressions remain unclear, his public criticisms of the party leadership are believed to have played a significant role in his expulsion.Geza, a prominent war veteran, has been a long-standing member of Zanu-PF, and his expulsion marks another significant development in the party's internal politics. His removal comes amid growing tensions within the ruling party as factions maneuver for influence ahead of key electoral and leadership processes.Zanu-PF has previously cracked down on dissenting voices within its ranks, with internal disciplinary measures often leading to expulsions or suspensions of members deemed to be going against the party line.It remains to be seen whether Geza will challenge the expulsion or seek political recourse outside Zanu-PF.