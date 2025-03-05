Matonga acquitted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Information Deputy Minister Bright Matonga was acquitted on Tuesday by Chegutu magistrate Ms. Evelyn Mashawakure on charges of stealing two tractors valued at nearly US$200,000 from a white farmer with whom he was in a partnership.Ms. Mashawakure ruled that the case was civil in nature, stemming from a breach of a joint venture agreement by the complainant. She further stated that there was no concrete evidence proving Matonga had committed a criminal offense and accepted his defense that he had a valid claim of right to recover the tractors.Matonga had been arrested in June last year by Seruwe Police on allegations of stealing the farming equipment from Mr. Van Breda, his business partner. The two had a dispute over accusations that Matonga sought to seize Van Breda's farming implements.Despite his acquittal in this case, Matonga still faces two other similar cases involving the alleged theft of farming equipment worth over US$500,000 from the same farmer. His lawyer, Mr. Innocent Muchini of Muchini and Associates, expressed optimism that his client would also be acquitted in the remaining cases.In a related development, Matonga was arrested in July last year on theft charges involving irrigation pipes and electricity transformers from Notayi Mutemasango of Bosbury Farm in Chegutu. According to court documents, Mutemasango had provided Matonga with an electric board and cables, two 100-horsepower pumps, and a 75-horsepower pump without an electric motor for use at Matonga's farm under the joint venture agreement. However, after Matonga terminated the partnership, he allegedly continued using Mutemasango's property for personal gain.Matonga has denied all allegations against him.The State was represented by Mr. Tafadzwa Vhore.