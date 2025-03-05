Ibbo Mandaza Jnr acquitted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ibbo Mandaza Jnr (33) was acquitted on Wednesday at the close of the State's case in a trial where he was facing charges of assaulting his former wife, Ms. Tyler Rubenstein (37), on Christmas Eve last year.Delivering the ruling, the magistrate found that the complainant's statements were inconsistent, leading to Mandaza's discharge.In his application for discharge, Mandaza argued that the prosecution had failed to present sufficient evidence to warrant a conviction. The court agreed, ruling that the State had not established a prima facie case against him.Mandaza had been accused of assaulting Rubenstein during an alleged domestic dispute, but his legal team maintained throughout the trial that the allegations were baseless and not backed by credible evidence.His acquittal brings an end to the case, which had drawn public interest due to his family's prominence.