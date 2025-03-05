Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nigerians buying South African bank

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Bidvest Group has placed Bidvest Bank as a discontinued operation in its latest financial results ahead of the bank's sale to Nigerian giant Access Bank.

In its results for the six months ended 31 December 2024, the group said that its Financial Services segment was dismantled, and a formal process was started to dispose of Bidvest Bank and FinGlobal.

This is the group's first results with the operations excised from the finances, showing the beneficial impact of the discontinuation and sale.

Bidvest Bank is a full-service bank offering customers foreign exchange, fleet, business and personal financial solutions, while FinGlobal mainly focuses on emigration services.

The remaining Financial Services short-term insurance businesses were transferred to the group's Automotive segment.

In December 2024, Nigeria's largest lender by assets, Access Bank, agreed to acquire 100% of the share capital of Bidvest Bank for R2.8 billion.

Access Bank is a full-service commercial bank with 60 million customers globally and a network of over 700 branches in 23 countries across three continents.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

When the acquisition is concluded Bidvest Bank will be merged with the Access Bank's existing South African subsidiary.

Momentum Strategic Investments also agreed to acquire 100% of the share capital of FinGlobal in December 2024.

The Bidvest Group has also received binding offers from existing life insurers for 100% of Bidvest Life's share capital and claims.

"As announced in December 2024, we are pleased with the respective signed offers that make both financial and strategic sense whilst also providing continued employment for employees," said the group.

Bidvest said that the relevant requirements of IFRS 5 mean that Bidvest Bank, FinGlobal and Bidvest Life were all classified as discontinued operations.

When it comes to financial accounting, discontinued operations are reported separately from continuing operations on the income statement.

Bidvest said that the comparative consolidated income statements, consolidated statement of cash flows and financial reporting were restated to show the discontinued operation separately from continuing operations.

Moreover, the disposal group is measured and presented at the lower carrying amount and fair value, with a lower cost to sell.
Financials

Bidvest said its results for the period were decent despite the expected headwinds in bulk commodity movements and renewable energy products.

The group was also affected by Adcock Ingram's unexpectedly poor performance, which the group owns a majority share in.

The majority of the Bidvest business generated substantial and consistent profits, with four of the group's six divisions reporting trading profit growth.

"The majority of Bidvest businesses generated substantial and consistent profits, with four of the six divisions reporting trading profit growth," said the group.

"This performance was driven by continued demand for everyday essential products and services supplied by the Group across most sectors of the economy."

"New business growth, additional tank capacity and bolt-on acquisitions helped to mitigate the impact of price-sensitive customers and weaker than anticipated discretionary consumer spend."

Group revenue increased by 5.7% to R64.5 billion, while a slightly lower overall gross profit margin of 27.6% was achieved, mainly due to a large divisional mix shift.

Four of the six divisions reported good trading profit growth, with the group's Freight and Commercial Products and Adcock taking a hit.

The Freight Business was hit by no maize export volumes handled and the cycling of the elevated renewable energy sales base.

Adcock Ingram was hurt by low consumer spending, reduced inventory holdings and factory under-recoveries.

The group's basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 5.8% from 960.8 cents to 1,016.1 cents on the back of a 1.3% contraction in continuing operations EPS.

It was also boosted by a huge increase in profit after tax from discontinued operations as depreciation and amortisation were suspended in terms of IFRS and healthy trading profit from all three entities.

Group HEPS increased by 2.8% to 1,015.5 cents, with a net impairment recognised on the disposal group held-for-sale in the prior period moderating growth.

The group also slightly increased its return to shareholders, increasing its interim dividend by 1% to 470 cents per share.

Source - businesstech

Comments


Must Read

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

7 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa slams Chiwenga faction

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Chamisa in the shadows of political darkness

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

The future of Nelson Chamisa: A strategic retreat or political betrayal?

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ibbo Mandaza Jnr acquitted

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Matonga acquitted

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF expels Blessed Geza

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe govt connects 3,500 schools to internet

7 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF members jostle for vacant Glen View South seat

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Gukurahundi hearings to start in April

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Tendai Biti appeal in US$1 million case

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mthwakazi activist appears in court over school protest

8 hrs ago | 57 Views

Prophet Makandiwa urges Mnangagwa to facilitate safe return of G40 members

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

05 Mar 2025 at 16:39hrs | 1691 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

05 Mar 2025 at 16:34hrs | 685 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

05 Mar 2025 at 16:29hrs | 510 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

05 Mar 2025 at 16:03hrs | 1525 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

05 Mar 2025 at 15:04hrs | 899 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

05 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2063 Views

Paedophile jailed 20 years

05 Mar 2025 at 12:11hrs | 1453 Views

Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

04 Mar 2025 at 15:05hrs | 320 Views

Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

04 Mar 2025 at 15:02hrs | 2566 Views

D-Day for sex pestering ZANU PF MP

04 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2566 Views

Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

04 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 4100 Views

Welshman Ncube cries foul

03 Mar 2025 at 19:27hrs | 3334 Views

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

03 Mar 2025 at 19:21hrs | 4861 Views

Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

03 Mar 2025 at 14:56hrs | 1899 Views

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

03 Mar 2025 at 13:19hrs | 4983 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | 1831 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

03 Mar 2025 at 13:05hrs | 29140 Views

Tagwirei linked wealth managers in OK shares buying spree

03 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 12005 Views

Zimbabweans shine in the UK

03 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 1522 Views

Chimombe dragged to the dock after skipping trial

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 2848 Views

Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1765 Views

Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 1028 Views

SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 165 Views

Bosso coach makes excuses

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 430 Views