Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
A 21-year-old man from Kandava Village under Chief Seke has appeared before the court for allegedly misappropriating funeral policy funds amounting to US$22,385 for personal use.

Cuthbert Munyaradzi Masimwa was arraigned before Harare magistrate Mr. Isheunesu Matova, facing charges of theft of trust property. He was granted US$300 bail.

The complainant, Doves Life Assurance, a funeral policy provider, is represented in court by its company secretary, Mr. Brain Vhito.

According to the State, represented by prosecutor Mr. Rufaro Chonzi, Masimwa was employed as a cashier at Doves Life Assurance from May 2023 until September 27, 2024. His duties included receipting cash payments from clients via various methods, including cash, EcoCash, swipe, and other mobile payment platforms. He was also responsible for attending to client inquiries and verifying payments made through EcoCash, OneMoney, and Telecash before issuing receipts.

The State alleges that between April 17, 2024, and August 24, 2024, Masimwa orchestrated a scheme to defraud his employer. He reportedly manipulated payment figures received from clients and under-declared payments meant for Doves Life Assurance funeral policies.

The alleged fraud came to light on August 24, 2024, when a client, Mr. Willington Jeremiah Matsika, visited the Doves Life Assurance office to verify his funeral policy. Discrepancies in his policy records triggered an internal audit.

Upon learning that an audit was underway, Masimwa tendered his resignation while on leave, seemingly to evade detection. However, the audit proceeded, revealing that he had stolen US$22,385.

Following the audit's findings, Doves Life Assurance reported the matter to the police, leading to Masimwa's arrest.

The case is set to continue as investigations progress.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Cashier, #Funds, #Funeral

