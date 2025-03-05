2 inmates escape from prison

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two inmates have escaped from Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has confirmed.The escapees, Feliciano Simango (also known as Fidelis Jorum Mauyangwe) and Never Matoma, managed to break free on Wednesday. Simango was serving a three-year sentence for theft, while Matoma was serving 47 months for unlawful entry and theft.In a statement, ZPCS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi revealed that the inmates exploited an opportunity during a supervised work assignment outside the prison facility. They unlawfully accessed a ZPCS vehicle but were involved in an accident approximately 2.5 km from the site, rendering the vehicle inoperable.Following the accident, the escapees fled on foot. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident, and security measures have been reinforced to prevent similar occurrences in the future.Assistant Commissioner Khanyezi urged the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that may assist in locating the escapees to the nearest police station or correctional facility.