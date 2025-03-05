Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Plumtree have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of Mxolisi Ncube, who was killed at Phezulu Bar in Mathendele Extension on February 27, 2025.According to witnesses, Ncube had an altercation with his girlfriend, Christabel Mlambo (29), around 9 PM. The argument escalated when four men-Shephard Hikwa (41), Onesimo Moyo (37), Onesimo Ndlovu (23), and Mark Sandile Moyo (22)-intervened.During the chaos, one of the suspects pushed Ncube, causing him to fall onto the concrete floor. In a bizarre attempt to revive him, the suspects poured a bucket of water over him before fleeing the scene. Police later discovered Ncube's body lying face down on the concrete floor, with a bleeding nose.Acting Spokesperson for Matabeleland South Province, Inspector Stanford Mguni, confirmed the incident and the subsequent arrests."Yes, we have had an incident of a murder case, and five suspects have been arrested. Investigations are ongoing," he said.The five suspects, comprising four men and one woman, are currently in custody at Plumtree Police Station and are expected to appear in court soon.