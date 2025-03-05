Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

News / National

by Staff reporter

The cash-strapped Gweru City Council (GCC) has ignited outrage among residents and ratepayers by purchasing a US$155,000 mayoral luxury vehicle, a Land Cruiser Prado, amid pressing service delivery issues.The expenditure has drawn sharp criticism as a blatant misallocation of resources, with the city grappling with uncollected garbage, sewer blockages, potholed roads, and unpaid worker salaries. The controversy echoes a 2018 incident when the council spent US$170,000 on a sport utility vehicle (SUV) for the town clerk, further fuelling accusations of extravagance amid persistent service delivery failures.Residents are particularly incensed by the council's inability to pay December salaries and bonuses or cover medical aid contributions, raising questions about its financial priorities.Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association Trust executive director, Mr. David Chikore, accused the council leadership of prioritising luxury over necessity."We saw this coming and tried to sound the alarm, but it fell on deaf ears," he said.Mr. Chikore pointed to a pattern of excess, noting that Gweru Mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko's administration had previously gifted outgoing mayor Patrick Kombayi a Mazda BT50, laying the groundwork for this latest purchase."He's likely eyeing this vehicle for himself when his term ends," Mr. Chikore alleged, adding that the high-clearance Prado signals neglect of road repairs.Gweru Residents Trust chairperson Mr. Anthony Madzivanyika called the purchase a "misplaced priority." He argued that the US$155,000 could have addressed critical issues like road maintenance or salary arrears."It's unacceptable to splurge on a luxury car while workers struggle financially and service delivery collapses. This raises serious doubts about the council's commitment to the community," said Mr. Madzivanyika.Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association director, Mr. Conilius Selipiwe, expressed "profound disappointment" over the decision."Spending this much on a vehicle while we face water shortages, broken sanitation, and malfunctioning traffic lights shows the council values prestige over people's well-being," he said.Mr. Selipiwe questioned Clr Chivhoko's claim of insufficient funds for operations, calling the purchase a "serious lapse in financial accountability" that defies the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works' focus on essential services.He demanded transparency from GCC and urged immediate dialogue with residents to rebuild trust."Our voices are united in demanding responsible stewardship of public resources."We urge the council to act swiftly to rectify these mis-prioritisations and to invest in initiatives that will bring tangible improvements to residents' daily lives," said Mr. Selipiwe."Council should prioritise the community's needs, including addressing salary arrears and improving service delivery, over the interests of individual officials."Clr Chivhoko defended the purchase, insisting it was approved by the Government."Everything was done above board," he said, offering no further details.As discontent grows among residents, calls for accountability and better resource management continue to mount, with pressure on the GCC to justify its spending while essential services deteriorate.