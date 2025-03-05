Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
The cash-strapped Gweru City Council (GCC) has ignited outrage among residents and ratepayers by purchasing a US$155,000 mayoral luxury vehicle, a Land Cruiser Prado, amid pressing service delivery issues.

The expenditure has drawn sharp criticism as a blatant misallocation of resources, with the city grappling with uncollected garbage, sewer blockages, potholed roads, and unpaid worker salaries. The controversy echoes a 2018 incident when the council spent US$170,000 on a sport utility vehicle (SUV) for the town clerk, further fuelling accusations of extravagance amid persistent service delivery failures.

Residents are particularly incensed by the council's inability to pay December salaries and bonuses or cover medical aid contributions, raising questions about its financial priorities.

Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association Trust executive director, Mr. David Chikore, accused the council leadership of prioritising luxury over necessity.

"We saw this coming and tried to sound the alarm, but it fell on deaf ears," he said.

Mr. Chikore pointed to a pattern of excess, noting that Gweru Mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko's administration had previously gifted outgoing mayor Patrick Kombayi a Mazda BT50, laying the groundwork for this latest purchase.

"He's likely eyeing this vehicle for himself when his term ends," Mr. Chikore alleged, adding that the high-clearance Prado signals neglect of road repairs.

Gweru Residents Trust chairperson Mr. Anthony Madzivanyika called the purchase a "misplaced priority." He argued that the US$155,000 could have addressed critical issues like road maintenance or salary arrears.

"It's unacceptable to splurge on a luxury car while workers struggle financially and service delivery collapses. This raises serious doubts about the council's commitment to the community," said Mr. Madzivanyika.

Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association director, Mr. Conilius Selipiwe, expressed "profound disappointment" over the decision.

"Spending this much on a vehicle while we face water shortages, broken sanitation, and malfunctioning traffic lights shows the council values prestige over people's well-being," he said.

Mr. Selipiwe questioned Clr Chivhoko's claim of insufficient funds for operations, calling the purchase a "serious lapse in financial accountability" that defies the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works' focus on essential services.

He demanded transparency from GCC and urged immediate dialogue with residents to rebuild trust.

"Our voices are united in demanding responsible stewardship of public resources.

"We urge the council to act swiftly to rectify these mis-prioritisations and to invest in initiatives that will bring tangible improvements to residents' daily lives," said Mr. Selipiwe.

"Council should prioritise the community's needs, including addressing salary arrears and improving service delivery, over the interests of individual officials."

Clr Chivhoko defended the purchase, insisting it was approved by the Government.

"Everything was done above board," he said, offering no further details.

As discontent grows among residents, calls for accountability and better resource management continue to mount, with pressure on the GCC to justify its spending while essential services deteriorate.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Gweru, #Council, #Mayor

Comments


Must Read

Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

3 mins ago | 2 Views

4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

26 mins ago | 29 Views

32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

26 mins ago | 19 Views

Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

27 mins ago | 34 Views

Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

28 mins ago | 19 Views

Nkayi school head under investigation

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Gold deliveries fall by 18% in February

29 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Indian firm eyes Zimbabwe for lithium refinery and EV manufacturing

31 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe's Broadcasting Services Bill sparks debate

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

32 mins ago | 51 Views

Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

34 mins ago | 28 Views

Nedbank reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe as an investment destination

34 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe broadcasters must cover local, African sport

35 mins ago | 8 Views

2 inmates escape from prison

36 mins ago | 19 Views

Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

37 mins ago | 10 Views

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

11 hrs ago | 358 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

11 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

11 hrs ago | 334 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

11 hrs ago | 224 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

15 hrs ago | 952 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

16 hrs ago | 514 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

16 hrs ago | 699 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

16 hrs ago | 508 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

16 hrs ago | 249 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

16 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

16 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Mnangagwa slams Chiwenga faction

16 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Chamisa in the shadows of political darkness

16 hrs ago | 236 Views

The future of Nelson Chamisa: A strategic retreat or political betrayal?

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Ibbo Mandaza Jnr acquitted

17 hrs ago | 177 Views

Matonga acquitted

17 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF expels Blessed Geza

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe govt connects 3,500 schools to internet

17 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF members jostle for vacant Glen View South seat

17 hrs ago | 87 Views

Gukurahundi hearings to start in April

17 hrs ago | 81 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Tendai Biti appeal in US$1 million case

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mthwakazi activist appears in court over school protest

17 hrs ago | 102 Views

Prophet Makandiwa urges Mnangagwa to facilitate safe return of G40 members

17 hrs ago | 191 Views

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

05 Mar 2025 at 16:39hrs | 1730 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

05 Mar 2025 at 16:34hrs | 695 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

05 Mar 2025 at 16:29hrs | 765 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

05 Mar 2025 at 16:03hrs | 1601 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

05 Mar 2025 at 15:04hrs | 907 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

05 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2116 Views

Paedophile jailed 20 years

05 Mar 2025 at 12:11hrs | 1471 Views